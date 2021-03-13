OXFORD – Kevin Graham’s sweet Saturday swing saved Ole Miss again.
A week go Graham’s eighth-inning home run was the difference as the No. 4-ranked Rebels clinched the series against Belmont.
Graham deposited an inside fastball from Louisiana-Monroe reliever Reid Goleman into the right field bullpen, and Ole Miss walked off in a 6-5 win before 6,577 fans at Swayze Field.
The Rebels go for the sweep Sunday at 1:30.
The home run capped a four-hit day for Graham, who moved from left field to first base in a lineup tweak by Ole Miss coach Mike Bianco.
The eighth-straight win did not come easily for the Rebels (13-2).
Taylor Broadway took the mound with a 4-2 lead in the eighth. He walked the leadoff batter then gave up two run-scoring hits, one on the infield, the other perfectly placed behind shortstop Jacob Gonzalez as he broke to cover second base.
That was from ULM (4-6) cleanup hitter Ryan Humeniuk, who was 3 for 4 on the day and tied the game at 4.
With an out still to work with Humeniuk set off on a delayed steal of second, got caught in a rundown and stayed alive long enough for speedy center fielder Mason Holt to score the go-ahead run.
“At the end of the day you want to be tested and be the best you can be when you start conference play,” Bianco said. “If you just run through it, and you’re not in one-run games, if the pitchers don’t have to deliver pitches with the game on the line, guys don’t have to have great at-bats with the game on the line, you’re never going to know when you get to the SEC when it matters most.”
Goleman struck out Hayden Dunhurst to start the bottom of the ninth. He was in a 1-1 count when he hit Elko.
Graham followed with his third home run of the year.
Elko had two hits, one an RBI double.
Sophomore starting pitcher Drew McDaniel went 5 2/3 innings with one run, four hits, no walks and five strikeouts.