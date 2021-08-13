OXFORD — It’s the dog days of summer, and that’s perfectly OK with Ole Miss senior receiver Braylon Sanders.
The Rebels are sweating it out in the Mississippi heat, still more than three weeks away from their season opener against Louisville in the Chick-Fil-A Classic. But practice must go on no matter how monotonous it might get.
So when a few heated skirmishes broke out at practice Friday morning, including some that included coaches getting in the faces of fellow coaches, it actually brought a smile to Sanders’ face.
That type of intensity, in the dead of summer, toward the end of a practice? It’s a good thing.
“it just shows that we have a dog mentality. Just going out there competing as a team, fights are going to happen,” Sanders said. “Just take care of each other throughout.”
Ole Miss wrapped up its fifth day of fall practice Friday and, for the most part, it was fairly status-quo. The incidents between plays, however, were of note.
On one play during a full scrimmage period, senior linebacker Lakia Henry got into a shoving match with an offensive lineman. Players on both sides of the ball entered into the fray, though it didn’t last long.
A little while later, junior running back Jerrion Ealy took a run to the outside and broke free down the sideline. Because it wasn’t a full tackling period, the play was blown dead when Ealy got near a few defenders. Ealy finished the run regardless and ran back to the huddle, telling anyone within earshot he scored.
A few plays later, the offense did score a touchdown, which led junior offensive tackle Nick Broeker to run to the middle of the field, yelling, “We good?” and sarcastically asking the defense and referees if the score counted.
It was that kind of day at practice, which isn’t necessarily a bad thing. The defensive coaching staff did have an advantage in the scoring ordeal, according to head coach Lane Kiffin.
“We have a couple new coaches, guys just feeling each other out. And I don’t mind that, creating a competitive atmosphere,” Kiffin said. “Plus we have the issue that our defensive coaches have whistles. So, they may blow the whistle when they want, so we’re going to fix that.”
Receivers impressing
Elijah Moore might be in the NFL, but don’t tell Sanders that his receiving corps isn’t among the nation’s best.
Sanders and fellow senior Dontario Drummond impressed Friday in seven-on-seven drills and full scrimmage portions of practice. Sanders had a pair of touchdown catches in the back of the end zone, including one where junior quarterback Matt Corral threw a line-drive across his body into Sanders’ hands.
Drummond, meanwhile, plucked a ball from right over a defensive back’s head for one score and, during a latter scrimmage, scored touchdowns on consecutive plays.
Junior John Rhys Plumlee has also impressed this fall, making a one-handed touchdown catch in tight coverage Friday.
“We can be the best in the country. We’re going out here each and every day, putting in the work and putting time in the film room and on the field,” Sanders said. “We’re just doing the little things right, and we'll be ready out there on Sept. 6.”
Sanders, who, like Drummond, opted to return for an additional season of college football amid the COVID-19 pandemic, said it was a no-brainer for him to return to Oxford. Sanders has the confidence that he can be the team’s No. 1 receiver this season, he said, but acknowledged there are other players in the receiver room who could be, too. Regardless, he will be ready.
Kiffin said that given his size, speed, and talent, Sanders is “a potential first-round draft pick.”
“Once I found out everybody gets an extra year, I already knew then and there that I’m going to come back and hopefully win a championship and just be the next big receiver coming out of here,” Sanders said.
Running back pecking order
Just because he’s one of the top returning tailbacks in the SEC doesn’t mean Ealy is going to walk into the starting running back role, at least according to Kiffin.
With a trio of talented runners in Ealy, junior Snoop Conner and sophomore Henry Parrish Jr., Kiffin isn’t willing to say there is a defined order in the backfield. The trio ran for 1,429 yards last season, led by Ealy’s 745.
“It’s an open competition there. Henry’s been really good since he’s been here, it just took a while to get him on the field … so, it’s not like it’s Ealy and then everybody else,” Kiffin said. “It’s still a good competition. (We) have five scholarship guys there that have all done really good things through the first week.”
Secondary coming together
Ole Miss’ secondary (and defense as a whole, for that matter) was nothing to write home about in 2020, as the Rebels surrendered 312.1 passing yards per game (125th nationally). But according to junior safety A.J. Finley, the group is coming together as is the entire defense.
“We’ve been making a lot more plays,” Finley said. “We’ve gelled together pretty well so far.”
He echoed senior linebacker Lakia Henry’s sentiments from Wednesday that Ole Miss could have the best defense in college football, noting it’s the type of mentality a group has to have.
“I want to be the best college football defense there is,” Finley said. “If you don’t look at it like that, you’re never going to get there."
Weekend scrimmaging
The Rebels will do some scrimmaging during this weekend’s practices, Kiffin confirmed with the media. He isn’t sure how much tackling will take place, though he noted there needs to be at least a little.
The team has no significant injuries at the moment, Kiffin said.
“We’ll be looking to see how players play in that setting. It’s the closest thing we can create to a game,” Kiffin said. “Everybody doesn’t play like they practice.”