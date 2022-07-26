Miles Curlee, 11, of Tupelo, stands with his dad, John, as they have their photo taken with the NCAA 2022 Divison I National Championship Trophy won by the Ole Miss baseball team last month at the College World Series in Omaha. The trophy tour made a stop in Tupelo on Tuesday afternoon at Hotel Tupelo.
Miles Curlee, 11, of Tupelo, stands with his dad, John, as they have their photo taken with the NCAA 2022 Divison I National Championship Trophy won by the Ole Miss baseball team last month at the College World Series in Omaha. The trophy tour made a stop in Tupelo on Tuesday afternoon at Hotel Tupelo.
Adam Robison | DAILY JOURNAL
Betty and Lonnie Harris, of Saltillo, have their photo taken with the NCAA 2022 Divison I National Championship Trophy as it made a stop in Tupelo on Tuesday afternoon at Hotel Tupelo.
Adam Robison | DAILY JOURNAL
Ole Miss fans wait in line at Hotel Tupelo to have their photo taken with the NCAA 2022 Divison I National Championship Trophy won by the Ole Miss Baseball team last month at the College World Series.
Adam Robison | DAILY JOURNAL
The NCAA 2022 Divison I National Championship Trophy won by the Ole Miss Baseball team last month at the College World Series.
Follow the latest updates from our sports coverage team.
TUPELO — There’s a generation gap between Tupelo residents Bob Black and Miles Curlee, but young and old alike came out in force Tuesday in the extended celebration of the Ole Miss baseball national championship.
In the second tour stop of the day for the championship trophy, a line ascended the spiral staircase at Hotel Tupelo to a second floor landing where fans posed with the trophy and took pictures.
Black, 81, wasn’t sure he’d be around to see Ole Miss win a national championship in any sport.
“Oh absolutely. Considering my age, I didn’t think I’d live long enough,” he said.
Black drove with neighbor and friend Hank Owens to Omaha the Friday before the Rebels faced Oklahoma in Game 1 of the championship round of the College World Series.
Curlee and has dad, John Curlee, drove to Omaha not for the last two games but the first two.
Miles Curlee, 11, was convinced when the Rebels were 7-14 in SEC play that “we were not going anywhere.”
It was a majority opinion at the time, but the Rebels began to turn things around.
Even so, after knocking off No. 6 Miami in a regional and sweeping Southern Miss in a super regional it took Curlee time to buy in.