HOOVER, Ala. – Ole Miss fans who thought their team’s fifth-day tournament pitching might struggle didn’t see it.
They also didn’t see their offense rise up, however, and No. 1-ranked Arkansas eliminated the Rebels 3-2 in the second SEC Tournament semifinal before 8,735 fans at Hoover Met on Saturday.
Riding an emotional high after Tyler Myers’ unlikely seven-straight scoreless innings led Ole Miss to a 4-1 win over Vanderbilt, Ole Miss coach Mike Bianco turned to freshman Cody Adcock, a Texarkana, Arkansas, native who had not thrown more than two innings in any of his 12 appearances.
Adcock, a 6-foot-3 right-hander, looked unsettled in the first when his home-state school scored twice with a double and a home run in back-to-back at-bats.
But Adcock settled down.
There were some loud outs along the way, but he gave up no more runs and only three more hits in a 4 1/3-innings stay. He threw 78 pitches.
Arkansas (45-10) also dug deep down its staff to come up with a starter, but the Rebels were not able to score against right-hander Caleb Bolden.
Ole Miss tied the game in the fifth with a two-run double by Jacob Gonzalez against left-hander Caden Monke, the Hogs’ third pitcher.
The excitement didn’t last long for Ole Miss as nine-hole hitter Jalen Battles doubled off Jackson Kimbrell down the left field line past a diving Justin Bench at third base.
That scored Charlie Welch, who Kimbrell walked to lead off the inning.
The Rebels (41-19) were upbeat about their time in the tournament.
“We played with a different vibe," Gonzalez said. "We were more excited to play with more on the line. The elimination games really sparked that flame. We wanted to win this tournament."
Welch’s run was the only one allowed by Kimbrell, but it was enough for him to be tagged with the loss.
Wes Burton followed Kimbrell with 2 2/3 scoreless innings. Austin Miller relieved Burton and got the final out of the top of the ninth.
Arkansas coach Dave Van Horn shuffled pitchers in the middle innings, but junior right-hander Connor Noland kept the Rebels off balance for the final three innings. He allowed no hits, walked one and struck out four.
The Rebels’ best chance to tie the game came in the bottom of the sixth. Hayden Leatherwood walked and reached third on a 2-out single to right by TJ McCants. The throw back to the infield got past second base but not far enough for McCants to advance, and when he tried he was caught, and the inning ended.
“Runs were at a premium for both teams with the wind blowing in strong from left field to knock down some balls,” Ole Miss coach Mike Bianco said. “Both teams pitched really well. I’m proud of our guys. We had a good week here. We learned more about ourselves, and we got better on the mound.”