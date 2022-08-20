OXFORD — Not long after the turn of the century Monte Kiffin was running what a lot of defensive coaches might have called Cover 2.
He called it Tampa 2.
The secret sauce wasn’t necessarily white board wizardry on his part. He says it was a mean, fast and physical pass rush.
“Simeon Rice, Warren Sapp, Booger McFarland,” rattled off Kiffin, a weathered grin widening with each syllable.
Sapp was a six-time all-pro, a four-time first-teamer. He was a member of the NFL’s all-decade team for the 1990s and the 2000s.
Rice was a three-time all-pro selection and co-led the NFL in forced fumbles in 2003.
McFarland was taken by Tampa Bay with the 15th pick in 1999. He had 20 sacks over eight seasons with the team.
All three helped the Bucs win Super Bowl XXXVII in 2002.
Kiffin proudly displays the ring from that game.
“It’s not just he succeeded with the talent, but I think the talent succeeded mostly because of him,” Ronde Barber, an all-pro defensive back with the Bucs, told the Tampa Bay Times in 2021. “Certainly that was the case for me. I give all my credit to him for putting me in positions to have the career I had. And it wasn’t as if Monte was doing genius, revolutionary things. It was the way he approached coaching us with the attitude that if we all just did our job, the simple things, we would succeed.”
Kiffin was inducted into the Bucs’ Ring of Honor last year.
A web search with the right key words will turn up Kiffin’s name among some of the best defensive coaches the NFL has seen.
“I take a lot of pride in that,” he says.
These days Kiffin, 82, takes pride from a number of other directions.
He’s proud to have two sons coaching football, the younger, Chris Kiffin, as defensive line coach with the Cleveland Browns, the older, Lane Kiffin, who is now his boss.
Monte Kiffin also takes pride in his role as a defensive analyst with Ole Miss.
“I tell people I can’t spell analyst, but I know what the heck I’m doing,” he said.
“I’ve been fortunate that my health is still good.”
When Ole Miss hired Lane Kiffin as head coach in December of 2019 Monte came as part of the package, kind of like bonus coverage.
College teams knew to expect Monte to have a role on a Lane Kiffin staff, and that meant the video coordinator — in this case Matt Engelbert at Ole Miss — needed to bring his A game.
“I know where his office is. He’ll hear me coming down the hall,” Kiffin said. “I stay sharp. I have my summer home, and I take all my tape and watch it all the time. It’s been a hobby for me. It keeps me fired up.”
Monte Kiffin reviews enough film to work security at Walmart in a pinch.
He watches live work too.
At the hottest time of the year he’s a fixture at each Ole Miss practice.
His stage of life creates challenges he didn’t have at NFL stops in Green Bay, Buffalo, Minnesota (twice), New York (Jets) and New Orleans before a 12-year run in Tampa Bay.
He walks with a cane encouraged and ultimately selected by his daughter Heidi, who he unashamedly calls his favorite of his three children.
“The boys know it. They say, ‘Oh, here comes Heidi.’ They know if they don’t treat my daughter right they’re in trouble,” he said.
At Ole Miss a staffer transports Kiffin via golf cart to his preferred spot on the practice field where he pops open a chair.
In-season he watches games and offers notes and observations to coordinators at halftime.
That’s the limit. As an analyst he can’t communicate by headset with coaches during a game, and he can’t coach the players.
He still enjoys the interaction with players though.
“I get up at 6:30. I get here, and the players will say, ‘Hey Pops, how are you doing.’ I’ll say, ‘I’m doing good. I’m on time. I’m glad you’re on time.’ I have a lot of fun.”
Monte Kiffin takes his analyst work seriously but stays in his lane.
He’s got a lifetime of football experience — the overwhelming majority on defense — and doesn’t try to assist his son in the handling of a quarterback competition.
If he does he’s likely to hear from Lane, “Not so fast Pops, stay on defense.”
“We joke,” Monte Kiffin says. “The staff all see that. They all call me Pops here. I’m not a get up-tight kind of guy, especially with him being the head coach. I stay away from the offense.”
