OXFORD — Somewhere Saturday, in a mother’s basement or a dungeon, there will be a mad scientist studying the effects of the transfer portal on college football.
One of his screens will be tuned to Ole Miss and Troy.
Ole Miss lists 28 transfers on its roster, 24 from the portal, a class ranked No. 2 according to 247Sports.com.
In all, 55 of 125 Ole Miss players (44 percent) are new to the program.
There was a lot of hand-shaking and introductions among teammates. Most of that got handled in the summer as players arrived to campus at various times.
They’ve conditioned together, eaten together and in some cases lived together for multiple months.
They’ve gone through the long, hot month of August together.
The last thing they haven’t done together is the very thing they were brought here to accomplish — win a football game.
We’re still somewhat new in the transfer portal age.
The NCAA’s answer to freedom of movement for players launched in October of 2018.
It was the middle of the 2019 football season before the portal was a year old.
While it has grown like a weed most of its data comes from 2020 and 2021.
Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin has often spoken about the need for coaches to be ready to change as college football changes.
In his mind that means using the portal to your advantage.
It also means coaches need to be ready work through culture challenges and competing personalities of new and old within their programs.
Ole Miss has a key transfer at quarterback, the game’s most important position, and there’s a good chance Jaxson Dart is the Rebels’ starter on Saturday.
There’s been less talk this month about how transfers on defense are adapting.
Senior safety AJ Finley has no concerns about how he and his new teammates will mesh.
“I feel like that’s all gone out the window during camp. Getting to play with the guys, the reps, that takes care of that,” he said. “Going through camp and seeing how everybody plays, how they fit in the scheme, that took care of it.”
Maybe it took care of it.
Dart in the quarterback room has learned a new offense and has worked the entire camp on where the ball goes on a certain play.
Defensive is reactive.
Ole Miss players have taken a look at Troy in the video room and with the scout team, but that’s been a shorter period of time than when they were all learning a new scheme together.
Now defensive players will react to a strange opponent, one whose habits and tendencies they haven’t watched for three weeks in the spring and the month of August.
There will be slight differences.
Kiffin has brought in a lot of transfers but not without evaluation and consideration for how they will fit in his program.
He embraces analytics and doesn’t seem the type to shy away from a non-traditional approach if he thinks it will help him win.
He believes the portal is the option to help him get Ole Miss back to the level of a team that won 10 regular season games a year ago.
A lot of folks, Kiffin among them, are eager to see if he’s right.
