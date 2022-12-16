OXFORD – Perfection is not only difficult it’s not realistic.
When Ole Miss coach Kermit Davis talks about the thin margin for success he’s calling on his players to be as close to the top of their individual games as they can be.
If they’re not then you may get something like a 21-0 deficit against a quality opponent.
That’s where the Rebels are right now in their quest for the blend of talent and chemistry necessary to compete.
Less than two weeks away from the start of SEC play – a very challenging start against No. 6 Tennessee on Dec. 28 here at The JSB Pavilion – Davis is trying to find his best lineup and playing rotation.
Davis called UCF an NCAA Tournament-level team after the Knights turned their fast start into a 72-61 win to drop Ole Miss to 7-3.
That’s the level of team the Rebels will soon see most nights. Tennessee is one of three teams in the top 10 of The Associated Press Top 25 this week.
The Ole Miss roster includes freshmen who were highly rated recruits.
Forward Malique Ewin and guards Amaree Abram and TJ Caldwell were all top 100 recruits according to ESPN.
Collectively they’re still finding their way.
Sophomore Daeshun Ruffin is the first McDonald’s All-American to sign with Ole Miss but because of injuries hasn’t played too many more games than the freshmen.
Davis filled in around these guys with transfers who were productive at various mid-major programs, but cohesion is lacking right now against better teams.
The Rebels showed promise with a couple of Orlando wins then almost a third in a neutral-site championship game against Oklahoma.
Abram looked like a star in the making then but has been mostly quiet in three games since.
Ruffin, having returned from a one bruise that caused him to miss the November games, was good against Valparaiso in the Rebels’ 98-61 win, but most players were good against KenPom.com’s No. 270-ranked team. Against Memphis and UCF he was a combined 2 for 11 from the floor.
Ruffin and Abram,who share time at point guard, were a combined 3 for 10 from the floor for seven points Wednesday night.
“We had an inability to play downhill offensively after we’d done so well the last game. We settled. Ball movement wasn’t very good. We missed a couple of shots around the goal, and we couldn’t keep those guys out of the paint,” Davis said.
In Davis’ quest to find more players to make an impact recent practice effort from Ewin and transfer Josh Mballa earned them more game minutes, and they took advantage going a combined 11 for 13 from the floor with 12 rebounds.
Had their minutes come at the start of UCF’s 21-0 game-opening run maybe things would have turned out differently.
Expect to see Ewin and Mballa start Saturday against Temple.
The result could be the same if there’s not better overall guard play.
While Davis searches for impact players there’s no single position group that can carry this team.
