OXFORD — A six-run fifth inning by Auburn Saturday afternoon proved too much for Ole Miss, as the Tigers finished off their three-game sweep with a 13-5 victory in the finale. With the Rebels' loss and Missouri's win over Georgia, Ole Miss cannot make it to the SEC Tournament.
It will be the second year in a row the defending national champion — Mississippi State last season and the Rebels in 2023 — will not make it to the conference tournament. It’s just the third time in 23 seasons Ole Miss will miss the SEC Tournament under head coach Mike Bianco.
“We talked about that a lot, and being consistent, showing up,” Bianco said. “ … You just keep playing and let the chips fall where they may. (We’ve) never been here. Never (had a) losing record this late. A lot of firsts, for all of us — it’s not about me — but obviously, it’s been tough.”
Ole Miss (25-26, 6-21 SEC) freshman Grayson Saunier started for the Rebels and fell behind 2-0 in the second on three hits, a walk and an error. Tigers shortstop Cole Foster hit a solo home run into Ole Miss’ bullpen on the first pitch of the third inning.
Auburn (30-19-1, 14-13) first baseman Cooper McMurray hit a grand slam in the fifth to blow the game open for the Tigers, who outscored Ole Miss 37-11 in the series. A solo home run for designated hitter Ike Irish in the seventh to put Auburn up by 10 runs, but junior Bo Gatlin got the Rebels on the board in the seventh with a two-run double and sophomore John Kramer hit a two-run home run in the bottom of the inning.
Saunier pitched four innings and surrendered four earned runs.
Saturday was also Senior Day, where the Rebels celebrated Garrett Wood and Anthony Calarco. Wood was voted team captain for the season.
“Just a really neat kid. To not be a regular and get elected captain shows you what his teammates think about him … that doesn’t happen often,” Bianco said. “A lot of times the stars are selected, and sometimes for the wrong reason. … I think that’s probably the best example for what people think about him in the program. Terrific kid, selfless. He’ll do whatever you ask him to do … Glad he’s been part of our program.”
Ole Miss hosts Austin Peay Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. The game will be broadcast on SEC Network+.
