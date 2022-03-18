Ole Miss junior starting pitcher Derek Diamond surrendered five runs over 3 1-3 innings of work, and the mighty Rebels offense was largely stymied for the second time in three games in a 19-5 loss at Auburn Friday night.
The Rebels won the opener of the three-game series between the teams 13-6 on Thursday.
Ole Miss (14-4, 1-1 SEC) had six hits Friday night against the Tigers (14-5, 1-1) and left 11 men on base. In a 5-1 loss at Southeastern Louisiana Tuesday, the Rebels managed just three hits and stranded five runners.
Auburn scored three or more runs in four separate innings. The 19 runs surrendered by Ole Miss was a season-high.
Senior Tim Elko hit a bases loaded single in the seventh Friday night to cut into Auburn’s lead, but it wasn’t enough to overcome explosive third and fourth innings from the Tigers.
Auburn plated four runs in the third and another three in the fourth, knocking Diamond — charged with his first loss of the season — out with just one out in the fourth. He finished with four walks and a pair of strikeouts. Freshman Mason Nichols entered in relief and gave up three earned runs in 1 2-3 innings.
Ole Miss scored two runs each in both the seventh and eighth innings, but the Tigers tacked on six in the bottom of the seventh and three in the eighth. Auburn had 15 hits in the game and drew 11 walks.
With the series tied at one apiece, Ole Miss and Auburn wrap up their three-game series Saturday. First pitch is set for 2 p.m.