OXFORD — It took all of a few seconds for Thomas Dyess to realize his new No. 1 target was extraordinary.
Dyess was the starting quarterback at Ridgeland High School in 2021. His father, Teddy, is one of the winningest coaches in Mississippi high school football history, having coached for decades around the state with well over 200-career wins. The elder Dyess was the head coach at Ridgeland in 2021 and 2022, which were the junior and senior seasons for wide receiver Ayden Williams.
Moreso than his stature could possibly indicate — and it should be noted Williams was listed at 6-foot-2, 190 pounds as a senior at Ridgeland — was something Thomas noticed the first time he walked in a room with Williams. Not only did Williams look different physically than most high school wide receivers but his swagger, his confidence, his competitive nature: everything about Williams just felt different.
Thomas found out sooner than later that Williams would back up his gut intuition.
During the 2021 season opener at Northwest Rankin, the Titans drove down near the goal line. Williams was lined up against one-on-one coverage, and Thomas threw him a jump ball. Williams battled the cornerback and ultimately emerged with the football — in one hand — as he fell into the end zone.
“You can’t really compare him with anybody else, because his way of playing the game is kind of his own thing,” Thomas said. “ … When he gets on the field, he’s a different guy, for sure.”
Williams, now a freshman at Ole Miss, has turned heads during preseason camp by beating defensive backs off the line of scrimmage, running crips routes, deftly looking in over-the-shoulder passes and making those one-handed catches.
Williams came to Ole Miss as a four-star recruit, a nearly consensus top-150 player nationally and the top wide receiver in Mississippi after amassing 2,421 receiving yards and 28 touchdowns over his final two seasons at Ridgeland. He wore No. 1 in high school and is wearing it at Ole Miss — a number greats like Laquon Treadwell, A.J. Brown and most recently Jonathan Mingo wore in Oxford.
“He’s a dog, man. He’s legit man. He’s got that No. 1 for a reason,” Tre Harris — himself a first-team all-conference performer at Louisiana Tech last season — said. “And I’m going to be honest, he deserves it.”
Williams has had one goal since he was a boy, his mother Kamari Hayes said — to make it to the NFL. There has never been and will never be a Plan B.
As he stands on the verge of his first game as a college football player, those close to him can’t help but well up with pride. Williams has been waiting for this moment for years, and now he finally has his chance to pluck it out of the air.
“I will probably cry (Saturday), more than likely. Because I’m so proud of him,” Hayes said. “He set out to get to this point, and he’s gotten to this point … It just makes me proud that he’s able to do that.”
'He's not going to back down'
She knows it sounds a bit too good to be true, but Hayes says she knew her son was going to be a superstar before she was even pregnant. In fact, she’ll tell you she knew before she even thought about being a mother at all.
Hayes, a special education teacher, says she started having thoughts of raising a baby boy on her way to work. She couldn’t help but think about how he was going to be a football player — a star, at that — and started thinking about all the things she was going to teach him.
“I’m like, ‘Hold on, wait a minute,’” Hayes said with a laugh.
Williams was born Dec. 27, 2004. From his earliest days, Williams had seemingly limitless energy — Hayes lovingly referred to him as “a Tigger,” a reference to the good-natured Winnie the Pooh character with similarly unlimited vitality. Williams had to be busy, and Hayes made sure her only son was always occupied, whether it was sports or jiu jitsu.
Williams gravitated toward round ball sports from an early age and honed in on football around the time he went to middle school. His energy, Hayes said, made him a favorite among local Little League teams and coaches. He would run around the house, proudly toting a football nearly the same size as him.
“I think God knew exactly the type of child that I needed, and he knew what type of mother Ayden would need. I just think it was a perfect match, because he kept me going,” Hayes said. “ … I was kind of shy and reserved and everything, and with a child like Ayden, he kind of puts you in the spotlight a little bit.”
Williams played in eight varsity games as a freshman at Ridgeland, racking up four catches for 56 yards, according to MaxPreps. As a sophomore his numbers increased dramatically to 58 receptions for 765 yards and six touchdowns.
Teddy Dyess — coming off an undefeated, 3A state championship season at Magee — was named Ridgeland’s head coach in March of 2021, ahead of Williams’ junior season. Teddy’s first memory of Williams let him know how badly his budding star wanted to be the best.
“His first question was, ‘What kind of offense are we going to run?’” Teddy remembered with a chuckle. “He just wanted to make sure we weren’t going to be in the Wing T or flexbone or anything where he couldn’t get the ball.”
There are a handful of plays for Teddy to choose from when he thinks of Williams’ most freakish. One that quickly came to mind: Williams was running a routine out-route, and his quarterback threw the ball. Of note is that an out-route is generally thrown with a bit of gusto, far more line-drive than lob. Williams “plucks it out of the air” with one hand as if that was what everyone did. He practiced those one-handed catches that have been circulating social media in high school, too.
After an hours-long practice at Ridgeland, Williams would put in additional time with former Rebels wide receiver and current trainer Mike Espy, perfecting his footwork, increasing his speed, working on his football acumen or whatever it may be. Espy has been working with Williams since he was a sophomore in high school.
The goal, Espy said, is to be able to play as fast as you can. To be able to do that, you need to understand the nuances of receiver.
Espy says you occasionally get athletes who have to be told it’s time to work out. Williams has always been one to text Espy and ask when they could get “in the lab.” He also can’t remember a time Williams told him he needed to go half-speed. Fairly recently, Williams was working with Espy in the hottest part of a Mississippi summer day so as to get acclimated to the worst possible conditions.
Espy has worked with Rebels stars like Mingo and Malik Heath. They — Williams included — all share a common trait: they will do whatever it takes. There’s a reason they’ve all worked out together.
“He's always had this dog mentality, like, he's not going to back down. He's going do what he has to do to get the job done,” Espy said. “ … I love his mentality, because that's something that you can't teach. … In addition to that, it’s his hunger and his drive to get better, and the willingness to go out there and do it.”
Strong finish to high school career
As a junior at Ridgeland, Williams blossomed to the tune of 63 catches for 1,156 yards and 14 touchdowns. He was even better as a senior, catching 68 passes for 1,265 yards and 14 touchdowns.
There was nothing more reassuring as a quarterback, Thomas said, than having the pocket collapse and know the best wide receiver in the state was somewhere down the field.
The last catch of Williams’ high school career tells that story.
Tied 12-12 at Canton with time winding down on the clock last November, Ridgeland’s offensive coordinator approached Teddy with an idea for a play: line three wide receivers up on one side and leave Williams by himself on the other side. Throw it up to No. 1, and let the chips fall where they may.
Teddy signed off on the play — why wouldn’t he? — and it worked. Williams caught a deep ball in the end zone to give the Titans a 19-12 win.
“When he gets on the field, he’ll tell you how good he is,” Teddy said. “He’ll tell the DB what he’s fixing to do to him.”
Williams essentially had his pick when it came time to make his college decision. Ole Miss wide receivers coach Derrick Nix played an integral part in the process, Teddy remembered. But ultimately, Williams made the decision for himself. He knew what he wanted out of college, knew what he wanted out of the program, and picked the one that would best help him reach his goals.
“That’s really where I saw the maturity in him,” Hayes said. “ … That's when I just really saw him blossom and kind of take control of his path and the path that he wanted to go down.”
Next great 'Sip Made No. 1?
Wearing No. 1 at Ole Miss isn’t for the faint of heart, as it comes with the lofty expectations of Rebels greats.
Being from Mississippi and playing wide receiver at Ole Miss is a privilege of its own, too. Espy — himself a Mississippi native who starred for the Rebels and played in the NFL — calls it the “coveted job” everyone wants but not everyone wants to work for.
It’s isn’t a cockiness or arrogance that tells Williams he deserves to wear No. 1 as a freshman. It’s an unwavering belief in self and the work he’s put in.
During his first days at Ole Miss over the summer, Williams called Hayes — “He is a mama’s boy” Hayes lovingly notes — and told her he thought he had it all figured out. That was, until, he started learning the nuances of college football.
But Williams wasn’t overwhelmed or scared. He was excited to face another test with everything he has.
“Ayden’s confidence level is through the roof,” Thomas said. “I mean, for Ayden to get down, it takes a whole lot to get to Ayden.
When the light switch is flipped on, Williams is dominant. But when he’s a regular 18-year-old, he is “silly” and “witty” and someone who loves his family and friends with every fiber of his being, Hayes said.
Whenever his football journey ends, Hayes could see her son putting his sports broadcasting major to good use as a football commentator. She could also see him working with kids in some capacity. He’d make a great coach, she said, because he’s an encourager and cares deeply about people.
A week or so ago, Teddy texted Williams to check in and see how he was doing. Williams texted back, telling his former coach he was doing well and included a heart emoji in his response. He knows it sounds cheesy, but that meant a lot.
“We’ve never hesitated. ‘Love you Ayden, love you too Coach.’ Would never hesitate to say that,” Teddy said. “… Just has a very, very big, very loving, very caring heart.”
Teddy and Thomas both answered without hesitation when asked how quickly they thought Williams could make an impact for Ole Miss — they firmly believe he can be one of the top receivers in the SEC right away, with Teddy going so far as to say he wouldn’t be shocked at a 1,000-yard rookie campaign. Espy said people must understand Williams is young and will face some growing pains. But he sees greatness in No. 1.
“At the end of the day, it's about how you come out of it. What kind of person, player you are when you leave,” Espy said. “And I think when it's all said and done — you can quote this — when it’s all said and done, he will be one of the best to do it there. He will be one of the best.”
Whatever the immediate future holds for Williams in terms of yards and catches, Hayes knows Saturday afternoon at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium will be emotional. She’ll think back to those days when she was driving to work and dreamt about the son she didn’t know she was going to have. She’ll remember telling friends she saw this all coming, and they’ll tell Hayes she called her shot almost two decades ago.
But more than any of that, Hayes will shine with pride. Not because of an explosive play or a dazzling catch, but because her son’s hard work paid off. She can’t help but remember the little boy bouncing around the house, his hopes and dreams still all in front of him.
“I find myself, I’m just looking at him, I’m smiling. And I have to catch myself sometimes when I look at him, he’s this — he’s not a great big kid, but he’s a big kid, he’s got some size on him — … but when I see him, I see this little boy running around with his football that’s about the same size he is,” Hayes said.
“ … He’s making his dreams come true. It’s a wonderful feeling.”
