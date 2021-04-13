OXFORD – After a 1-0 deficit in the top of the first No. 6 Ole Miss scored 13 unanswered runs to defeat Austin Peay 13-1 in run-rule game Tuesday night at Swayze Field.
First baseman Cael Baker went 4 for 4 with six RBIs and lacked only a triple in hitting for the cycle.
Baker’s third-inning home run gave the Rebels a 6-1 lead.
“He was just on time more, more on time for the fastball, got his foot down better, better rhythm at the plate, better timing at the plate,” Ole Miss coach Mike Bianco said.
Baker was hitting less than .200 before the game began.
Ole Miss (25-8) had 15 hits on the night, 13 of them singles. Baker also doubled in the first inning to notch the only two extra-base hits.
Ole Miss right-hander Tyler Myers went 3 innings in his first start of the season, and the Rebels got four scoreless innings from a bullpen that struggled in a weekend series loss to Arkansas.
True freshman right-hander Jack Dougherty made his college debut with two scoreless innings and five strikeouts in six batters faced.
Bianco announced some injury news after the game.
Third baseman Justin Bench sat out with back soreness. His status for this weekend's Mississippi State series is unclear.
Relief pitcher Max Cioffi, who has been trying to work his way back from knee surgery, now faces elbow surgery to repair a torn UCL. He's out for the remainder of the season.