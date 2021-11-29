OXFORD – While a huge matchup with No. 18 Memphis lurks right around the corner, the Ole Miss men’s basketball team has business to take care of Tuesday night.
The Rebels (4-2), who overcame a slow start to cruise past Mississippi Valley State 73-58 over the weekend, host Rider at SJB Pavilion.
Ole Miss trailed the Delta Devils 38-33 at halftime but surged in the game’s final 20 minutes, as the Rebels outscored Mississippi Valley State by 20 in the second half. Four different players finished in double-digit scoring, led by senior guard Jarkel Joiner and senior center Nysier Brooks’ 15 points each.
The Rebels shot just under 42% from the field in the game, and the numbers weren’t particularly skewed among either half. But the Rebels moved the ball better in the second half compared to the first, notching eight assists compared to just three in the first. Head coach Kermit Davis noted that the ball movement, “really wasn’t great in the second half, either.”
“The ball was just stagnant,” Davis said. “They go man a possession and then zone a possession, which we play against all the time, (but) we could never get in a rhythm. The ball just stuck. Second half, we did, and the ball moved around a little bit better.”
The Broncs (3-5) lost their most recent contest by seven points at South Carolina. They are led by guard Dwight Murray Jr. and forward Dimencio Vaughn, who average 15.9 and 11.9 points per game, respectively.
Vaughn was on the Ole Miss roster last year but played sparingly and left before the season was complete. He averaged 1.7 points and 1.5 rebounds.
Ole Miss and Rider are set to tip off at 6:30 p.m. The game will be broadcast on SEC Network Plus.