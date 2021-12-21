OXFORD – As of last week, Ole Miss senior wide receiver Braylon Sanders wasn’t sure what it was specifically that made Baylor’s pass defense so ball-hawkish.
Come New Year’s Day, however, and Sanders plans to know every little bit about what makes the Bears’ defense so good on the back end.
When No. 8 Ole Miss (10-2) and No. 7 Baylor (11-2) meet in the Sugar Bowl, it will be a matchup of strengths – the vaunted Rebels passing game, engineered by redshirt junior quarterback Matt Corral one last time against a Bears defense that takes the ball away from opposing quarterbacks as well as any group in the country.
Baylor has intercepted 16 passes this season, tied for sixth-most nationally. While the amount of yardage the Bears give up per game through the air isn’t particularly noteworthy (230.8 yards, 69th in FBS), the percentage of passes opposing quarterbacks have intercepted (vs. FBS opponents) is staggeringly high at 4.12%. According to TeamRankings, that number is 10th in college football.
Four different Baylor players have at least two interceptions, and eight players have picked off at least one pass. Even when not intercepting passes, Baylor defenders prove pesky, as the Bears are tied for 34th in the country with 57 passes defended.
Those numbers are even better against ranked opponents, as the Bears have intercepted nine passes in four games against top-25 foes. The Bears have surrendered just 12 touchdown passes overall, with two coming against ranked opposition.
The true study of Baylor’s tendencies hadn’t really started as of last week, as much of the Rebels’ focus was turned inward. But Sanders is aware just how good Baylor’s defensive backs can be.
“I guess the quarterback just throws it to the wrong team. No, I’m playing,” Sanders said with a laugh. “We haven’t really watched much of Baylor yet, but they have great players, and when the ball’s in the air, they make plays. So, we have to do the same thing.”
Corral has taken care of the ball as well as any signal caller in college football, having thrown just four interceptions. The Rebels as a whole have turned the ball over just nine times, tied for sixth in the country. Naturally, Baylor is among the best at forcing turnovers with 24 (12th nationally).
The key to winning against elite defensive backs? It’s beating defensive backs when the ball is hanging in the balance.
“Ball’s our ball when the ball’s in the air,” Sanders said.