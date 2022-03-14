Former Ole Miss coach Andy Kennedy cut down his first net with his alma mater Saturday when UAB defeated Louisiana Tech in the Conference USA Tournament championship game.
It’s a veteran guard-dominant lineup with a 3-point shooter and a slasher leading the way for UAB.
Former Ole Miss forward KJ Buffen has played a big role too with 10 points and 6.7 rebounds a game.
The Blazers finished second in the CUSA regular season, two games behind North Texas.
Some media hoops junkies – which would have defined Kennedy two years ago – like UAB as a March Madness Cinderella story. Those often begin from a 12-5 game, and 12 seed UAB takes on 5 seed Houston Friday.
It’s good to see Kennedy back in the game.
His knowledge of the game and made-for-TV personality made him very good as part of The SEC Network crew.
But it wasn’t what he wanted.
Net cuttings are typically followed by a coach’s name being mentioned in connection with other jobs, and there’s been some of that for Kennedy.
There have also been some comparisons of Ole Miss basketball now and when Kennedy was there.
Those comparisons are premature.
Kennedy’s just in his second year at UAB. He had a 22-win team with no postseason last year.
Two of Kennedy’s last three seasons at Ole Miss were characterized by getting close to the NCAA Tournament but not winning the necessary SEC games to get over the hump. It’s the same season Kermit Davis had a year ago.
Four seasons in Davis has had one NCAA appearance.
There were mitigating circumstances this season with season-ending injuries and other key players missing games for stretches of time.
There was never a vibe that Davis’ job was in real jeopardy.
En route to becoming the winningest coach in Ole Miss history Kennedy had two NCAA teams with the Rebels, one of them a First Four team in Dayton. Both times they had exciting wins in their first March Madness games.
The Rebels were the winning 12 seed when they upset Wisconsin in Kansas City in 2013. They overcame a 17-point halftime deficit to beat BYU in 2015.
The reality is the lack of NCAA bids caught up with Kennedy at Ole Miss.
It’s the same thing that may yet catch up with Ben Howland at Mississippi State this season, and Davis in a year or more.
Resources have changed with more SEC money, and facilities have improved or are improving.
Now NIL and the transfer portal enter the picture. Coaches will always have to adapt.
As he and Kennedy separated former Ole Miss AD Ross Bjork said the goal at Ole Miss was to wake up on Selection Sunday most seasons with the confidence that you were in the field and would hear your name called.
That’s a tick above the run to the bubble that we’ve often seen at MSU and Ole Miss, but it’s not an unrealistic expectation. It’s not easy, but what worth having is?
Kennedy took the UAB job and spoke about wanting to restore the program to the success it enjoyed under his coach, Gene Bartow.
This will be a week of celebration for the Blazers who will soon transition to The American Athletic Conference.
Whether Kennedy becomes an NCAA regular at UAB remains to be seen, but he’s off to a good start.
And basketball is more fun when Andy Kennedy’s coaching.