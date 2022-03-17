Bats carry Ole Miss to SEC-opening win at Auburn By PARRISH ALFORD Daily Journal Parrish Alford College Sports Editor & Columnist Author twitter Author email Mar 17, 2022 40 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Ole Miss shortstop Jacob Gonzalez had two home runs at Auburn Thursday night. Adam Robison | DAILY JOURNAL Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The offense that No. 1 Ole Miss was known for in the preseason conversation showed up big in the SEC opener.The Rebels had three home runs – two of them from shortstop Jacob Gonzalez in his return to the leadoff spot – and defeated Auburn 13-6 at Plainsman Park Thursday night.Game 2 in the series is Saturday at 6. Ole Miss discussion with Parrish Alford & Michael Katz Join the conversation in our exclusive Facebook group for Rebel fans Gonzalez said he wanted to set the right tone as the leadoff hitter."It was just showing how we really are. It wasn’t a complete game in my opinion, but we still showed how scary this offense is, and we’re going to do better than we did today," he said."He was a superstar tonight. He made some great defensive plays, and it was a really, really good night for Jacob," Ole Miss coach Mike Bianco said.The offense overcame a shaky SEC debut for left-handed starting pitcher John Gaddis who lasted just 3 2-3 innings.The Rebels had 14 hits, 12 of them through the first six innings.Gaddis twice gave up leads.Gonzalez put the Rebels (14-3, 1-0 SEC) ahead 1-0 with a leadoff home run in the top of the first, but Auburn’s Sonny DiChiara delivered a two-run shot off Gaddis in the bottom of the inning.The Rebels put up three in the second, but Gaddis allowed two runs as Auburn (13-5, 0-1) tied the game in the home half.Gaddis put up a zero in the third, and the Rebels began to assert themselves.Peyton Chatagnier led the Rebels with three hits.Auburn starter Mason Barnett was gone after three innings with five runs, all earned, two walks, six hits and six strikeouts.The big inning was the sixth when Ole Miss put up six runs on three hits and four Auburn errors.While Gaddis found too much of the strike zone with a handful of hitters he also got his curveball over with others and had seven strikeouts.Dylan DeLucia relieved Gaddis to get the last out of the fourth inning.Josh Mallitz finished the game.Bianco said it was a tough night for both starting pitchers, but he was glad to see Gaddis compete and make big pitches."He hung in there. Even though he gave up 2 and 2 he was able to put some zeroes on the board," Bianco said. PARRISH ALFORD is the college sports editor and columnist for the Daily Journal. Contact him at parrish.alford@journalinc.com. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Ole Miss Auburn Parrish Alford College Sports Editor & Columnist Parrish is the college sports editor and columnist for the Daily Journal. Author twitter Author email Follow Parrish Alford Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. comments powered by Disqus Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. The Daily You'll receive our top headlines each morning, seven days a week, as well as each weekday afternoon. News Alerts & Top Stories Get news sent to your inbox as it happens, as well as our top stories each week. The Session Get weekly recaps during Mississippi's annual legislative session, plus breaking alerts, from our state politics team. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up All Newsletters