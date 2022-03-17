djr-2022-03-21-sport-ole-miss-bench-gonzalez-arp1

Ole Miss shortstop Jacob Gonzalez had two home runs at Auburn Thursday night.

The offense that No. 1 Ole Miss was known for in the preseason conversation showed up big in the SEC opener.

The Rebels had three home runs – two of them from shortstop Jacob Gonzalez in his return to the leadoff spot – and defeated Auburn 13-6 at Plainsman Park Thursday night.

Game 2 in the series is Saturday at 6.

Gonzalez said he wanted to set the right tone as the leadoff hitter.

"It was just showing how we really are. It wasn’t a complete game in my opinion, but we still showed how scary this offense is, and we’re going to do better than we did today," he said.

"He was a superstar tonight. He made some great defensive plays, and it was a really, really good night for Jacob," Ole Miss coach Mike Bianco said.

The offense overcame a shaky SEC debut for left-handed starting pitcher John Gaddis who lasted just 3 2-3 innings.

The Rebels had 14 hits, 12 of them through the first six innings.

Gaddis twice gave up leads.

Gonzalez put the Rebels (14-3, 1-0 SEC) ahead 1-0 with a leadoff home run in the top of the first, but Auburn’s Sonny DiChiara delivered a two-run shot off Gaddis in the bottom of the inning.

The Rebels put up three in the second, but Gaddis allowed two runs as Auburn (13-5, 0-1) tied the game in the home half.

Gaddis put up a zero in the third, and the Rebels began to assert themselves.

Peyton Chatagnier led the Rebels with three hits.

Auburn starter Mason Barnett was gone after three innings with five runs, all earned, two walks, six hits and six strikeouts.

The big inning was the sixth when Ole Miss put up six runs on three hits and four Auburn errors.

While Gaddis found too much of the strike zone with a handful of hitters he also got his curveball over with others and had seven strikeouts.

Dylan DeLucia relieved Gaddis to get the last out of the fourth inning.

Josh Mallitz finished the game.

Bianco said it was a tough night for both starting pitchers, but he was glad to see Gaddis compete and make big pitches.

"He hung in there. Even though he gave up 2 and 2 he was able to put some zeroes on the board," Bianco said.

PARRISH ALFORD is the college sports editor and columnist for the Daily Journal. Contact him at parrish.alford@journalinc.com.

