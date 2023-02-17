OXFORD — The defending national champions picked up right where they left off last June.
Sophomore ace Hunter Elliott struck out nine Delaware batters over five innings and the Rebels scored six runs in the second inning and four more in the eighth in a 11-2 season-opening win over the Blue Hens at Swayze Field Friday.
Senior second baseman Peyton Chatagnier hit a three-run home run in the second inning, sending a packed right field pavilion into its first frenzy of 2023. He finished with a game-high four RBIs.
Despite temperatures in the 40s, Ole Miss faithful showed up in droves to celebrate the College World Series champions one more time.
“We knew as soon as it was sunny and not going to rain —regardless of temperatures — we knew we’d have a really good crowd. And we’ll have even a better one tomorrow,” Ole Miss head coach Mike Bianco said. “ … I think it was neat for everybody to get back to Swayze Field.”
The last time the Rebels (1-0) were on the field for a game, it ended with closer Brandon Johnson throwing his glove into the air and embracing his teammates after striking out an Oklahoma batter to seal the first College World Series title in program history.
Friday afternoon’s festivities began with a ceremonial first pitch from former star Tim Elko, who was the heart and soul of the 2022 Rebels. Fans cheered as the video screen brought back memories and the champions were celebrated, some holding onto the replica national title trophies given away before the game.
A new championship logo was revealed on the outfield wall as well, directly underneath a championship flag. It was a special series of moments that admittedly brought back memories of a magical summer.
“It’s tough, because I was watching the video beforehand, I’m like clapping and smiling, and then I have to lock back into the game,” Chatagnier said. “But it was cool. It was cool to see the new guys, see Tim out there, throw the first pitch and everything. I mean, there’s no way you can’t think about last year, but you kind of have to put it away once the game starts.”
But then it was time turn the page. And the Rebels did just that.
Elliott retired the first nine Delaware batters of the game and, other than a fourth inning where he gave up a pair of runs, was dominant, retiring the side in order four in four of five innings.
The first run of the Rebels’ season was driven in by former Northwestern first baseman Anthony Calarco, who hit a single to drive in junior catcher Calvin Harris in the second. It sparked a six-run inning highlighted by Chatagnier’s blast to right-center.
Freshman pitcher J.T. Quinn made his college debut in the sixth inning, and senior Mitch Murrell pitched the seventh and eighth. Senior pitcher Matt Parenteau finished off the ninth.
Rebels pitching struck out 16 Delaware (0-1) hitters and walked five.
Junior rightfielder T.J. McCants and freshman Will Furniss hit back-to-back solo home runs in the eighth — the latter in his first-career at-bat. Former Tulane outfielder Ethan Groff later hit a two-run home run to cap off the inning.
“Honestly, not much (was going through my head). Not really much, your mind’s all scrambled. You’re excited, because you know it’s your first AB, your first home run,” Furniss said.” But, I mean, but one thing I was thinking was just, now that I got that one out of the way, I’m really comfortable at the plate, it’s really easy to get more.
Ole Miss and Delaware play the second of three games Saturday at noon. The game will be broadcast on SEC Network+.