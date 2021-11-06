OXFORD • The NFL scout in front of me said, “Got it, crosser.”
Matt Corral saw the same thing, and the Ole Miss quarterback threw on target to Dannis Jackson for a 40-yard touchdown late in the first half of the Rebels’ 27-14 win over Liberty on Saturday.
This game was billed as a matchup of elite quarterbacks with first-round draft potential, perhaps for one of the 16 NFL teams in attendance Saturday.
The most recent take from ESPN analyst Todd McShay has Liberty’s Malik Willis at No. 6, Corral at No. 21.
Pro Football Focus grades rank Willis as the season’s No. 2 quarterback, Corral at No. 15.
Willis’ big-boy build (6-foot-1, 225) combined with his elusiveness and arm strength factor into these evaluations.
Little of that was on display Saturday as his line struggled to protect him.
Former Ole Miss coach Hugh Freeze, now at Liberty, was emotional in discussing his return but poised and impressed in discussing the game’s main players.
“Malik was under a lot of pressure throwing the football, but I was proud of the way he battled, got hit, hit, hit,” Freeze said, “And Matt, he’s very special for sure, very accomplished, ball-poised. He knows when to kill a play and use his legs. I was as impressed with him live as I had been on film.”
Liberty’s pass-protection struggles are not a recent development. The Flames began the day giving up 3.22 sacks a game to rank No. 120 in America.
Ole Miss co-defensive coordinator D.J. Durkin can read the stats, too.
Sometimes reluctant to bring pressure, Durkin called for it often, and Ole Miss sacked Willis seven times in the first half alone.
When the Ole Miss defense didn’t pressure, it did a good job of finding Willis in the first and second quarters.
Mid-season draft evaluations and grades don’t factor in health and availability of weapons.
Corral doesn’t score well in either of those categories right now, yet he was easily the best quarterback on the field as the game was decided in the first half.
In those decisive two quarters, the Ole Miss defense controlled Willis. In the second half, he flipped the script.
Willis broke tackles and made would-be tacklers miss.
Corral shined in spite of the absence of key playmakers.
He finished 20 for 27 for 324 yards and a touchdown with no turnovers.
Willis was 16 for 25 for 173 yards, no touchdowns and three interceptions.
His rushing yardage was sack-adjusted to 71 on 27 attempts and one touchdown. He was sacked nine times, seven in the first half.
Willis’ second-half resurgence shouldn’t have mattered, but it did. As the Ole Miss offense sputtered, Liberty made it a game.
Ultimately what Willis didn’t do was strike quick. Liberty's run game used the clock, and that absence of time plus two Ole Miss stops – after the Flames had run seven and eight plays on separate fourth-quarter drives – allowed the Rebels to breathe easier at the end.