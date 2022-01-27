OXFORD – To put into perspective how long it’s been and how far her program has come, Ole Miss women’s basketball coach Yolett McPhee-McCuin asked her players if they remembered 2007.
That was the last time, of course, the Rebels were nationally ranked until a few days ago. Ole Miss (17-2, 5-1 SEC) entered the AP poll for the first time in 15 years on Monday, registering at No. 24 following a victory at then-No. 23 Kentucky.
McPhee-McCuin was just starting her coaching career and getting her masters’ degree back then, working for $850 a month at The University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff, she said. Her players? Well, they were in a very different spot.
Being ranked itself wasn’t what hit McPhee-McCuin so hard. It was learning how long it had been that resonated.
“I asked my players where they were 15 years ago, or how old they were. And the lowest we got was four,” McPhee-McCuin said with a smile. “My daughter’s four-years-old.”
Ole Miss’ fourth-year head coach has always been open about the journey to get to this point — about how tough compiling a 16-45 record over the first two years was, the sleepless nights trying to get things on track.
But now that the Rebels are back on the national stage, McPhee-McCuin can’t say she’s too surprised by the program’s progress. It’s been the goal since Day 1.
The Rebels face top-ranked South Carolina (18-1, 6-1) in Columbia on today at 5 p.m. The game, a makeup of a COVID-postponed matchup from earlier this month, will be broadcast nationally on ESPN.
“That’s why I came to Ole Miss. I’ve always said that,” McPhee-McCuin said. “I would tell these guys, ‘Be patient. I’m telling you, we’re not always going to be the bottom feeders.’”
If she’s being honest, McPhee-McCuin expected her team to be a little bit more excited when learning of their national standing. But their seeming nonchalance couldn’t be too shocking, given that being ranked wasn’t really something the team ever talked about (“I don’t know how we missed that,” she said).
The goal was never to be in the top-25. The goal has been to be a part of March Madness — and, not coincidentally, the last time the Rebels played in the NCAA Tournament also happened to be in 2007.
The Rebels tasted success late last year, making it all the way to the WNIT championship game. Now, the stakes have been raised. The real 15-year drought that McPhee-McCuin and Co. are trying to end won’t be settled until early March.
And that makes each and every game, including ranked matchups with the Gamecocks and No. 15 Georgia on Sunday, so important.
“The goals haven’t changed. Us becoming ranked, that wasn’t on our goals list. But, I mean, it’s a big accolade for us, for the program, for the community,” senior guard Mimi Reid said. “It happened, we put it in the forefront of our mind when it happened, and then now, it’s behind us. And now we got No. 1 in the country and No. 15 on Sunday.
“I think that the goals don’t change, just the approach to it is different. And now we have to understand, we’re on a big stage now, and everybody’s looking. So, we have to perform every night.”