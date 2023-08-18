Cent Arkansas Mississippi Football

Mississippi running back Ulysses Bentley IV (24) runs for a first down against Central Arkansas during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Oxford, Miss., Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022. Mississippi won 59-3. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

TYLER, Texas – Ole Miss football senior running back Ulysses Bentley IV and senior wide receiver Zakhari Franklin have both been named to the Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award Watch List, as announced on Thursday.

