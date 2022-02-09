OXFORD
The last four teams in the SEC standings play in that “Welcome to the Tournament” game on the opening night of the conference’s basketball event.
That means an extra day of wear and tear, and that makes chances for a deep Cinderella run more difficult.
It’s a small group, one Ole Miss would like to leave.
The Rebels have replaced their top playmaker, Daeshun Ruffin, by inserting their former top scorer, Jarkel Joiner, who is now coming off a back injury.
They showed a lot of fight last week – if not always the necessary production.
If Joiner shakes off the rust and returns to pre-injury form he’s giving the Rebels what Ruffin had been providing, not something extra.
Rebels' coach Kermit Davis says he’d like to see someone create more opportunities for teammates or hit more shots for a team prone to scoring droughts – especially as high-scoring Alabama visits tonight.
Maybe that guy is Eric Van Der Heijden.
There are more experienced guys to carry the burden than a 6-foot-8 freshman from Raleigh, North Carolina.
There’s a big body of work for these more experienced guys, too.
Luis Rodriguez and Tye Fagan have occasionally scored in double figures. Austin Crowley showed promise for such a role early in the season but hasn’t hit more than two shots in a game since Nov. 30.
Amid the comings and goings of key players the sum of all the parts has been enough to keep Ole Miss competitive.
The Rebels are indeed in the last four with three SEC wins, but there are five teams ahead of them with only one more win.
Losses to Western Kentucky and Samford have put too much drag on the resume to allow Ole Miss to charge to the edge of March Madness.
Still, the evolving Rebels play hard and have put themselves in position most nights.
The answer to more meaningful games down the stretch may not be magic from a single player but a little more from Van Der Heijden.
If the key reserves have peaked Van Der Heijden is one who has elevated his game in practice through awareness and defense.
He’s caught Davis’ eye, and that’s allowed him to get in games before Sammy Hunter, at least right now.
“I think he’s a really good shooter. He’s going to get some good looks and hopefully make shots,” Davis said. “He could be a big part and gain great experience down the stretch.”
The Rebels need a late February boost from someone, maybe Van Der Heijden.
A little extra from a new source combined with existing parts could make a big difference – and maybe allow Ole Miss to leave the SEC’s welcome committee for Tampa.