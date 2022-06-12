HATTIESBURG — Mike Bianco has answered his critics.
As much as you ever can in this business.
Ole Miss clinched its first trip to Omaha since 2014 with back-to-back shutouts in the Hattiesburg Super Regional.
The Conference USA champion Golden Eagles, celebrated for the depth of their arms, were out-pitched by two Ole Miss starters who had to win their jobs in the middle of the season.
Bianco, now 22 years as the Rebels’ coach, has long drawn criticism for not reaching the College World Series enough.
As Ole Miss continued to stack super regional appearances on top of one another detractors grew.
At a time they were like lone voices in the wilderness, but some familiar with the program felt support for Bianco from season ticket holders and donors was eroding.
Interviewing with LSU last summer didn’t help Bianco’s standing.
His return for a 23rd season was not a given had the program continued the downward trajectory it showed for most of this season. With 21 games gone in the 30-game SEC schedule the Rebels were floundering at 7-14.
The Rebels won eight of their last 10 in the SEC regular season and backed into postseason.
Now the’ve won 12 of their last 15.
Bianco knows the critics were there, but he hasn’t heard them. His players have, and his family has.
“When you’re walking to the mound, and somebody yells out, ‘It’s too late now Bianco!’ I hear that,” Bianco said. “It’s challenging for the players because their life is all about social media.
“If you don’t read past the tweets you don’t have to hear all the comments. At the end of the day that’s just the coach. That’s not me, not Mike Bianco, not the husband, the father and all those things. I learned a long time ago you can’t live in that world, but you know it’s out there. My loved ones see it. They won’t say anything to me, but I can see if in their faces.
“Me personally, I try to stay away from it, and I think I do a pretty good job.”
Ole Miss was better set up to reach Omaha last year when it had two knock-out out starters in Doug Nikhazy and Gunnar Hoglund … until Hoglund’s injury early in May.
It was the worst in an unusual number of impact players lost for periods of time.
This season was strange.
The loss of Nikhazy and Hoglund meant this team would have to find itself on the mound, the unfortunate reality of college attrition.
But Bianco’s teams have navigated that path many times before.
It took much longer for this team to find reliable arms, but eventually Dylan DeLucia and Hunter Elliott emerged.
The slow pitching start was disappointing, but the slow hitting start was stunning for a veteran lineup that was one of the SEC’s better units in 2021.
Then this.
While the Rebels found themselves they did something no Bianco team has done, and that’s win a road regional.
At Miami and in two games at Pete Taylor Park they’ve resembled a strong offense not a group that relies on the occasional solo home run.
The momentum in the super regional shifted when a near-grand slam that would have given Southern Miss a 4-3 lead in the middle innings Saturday went foul.
The Rebels never relinquished momentum in the two games.
Momentum, though, often has a short shelf life, and answering critics is temporary.
Bianco has built a remarkably consistent program, but as other SEC teams — especially the in-state rival — have found their way to Omaha the super regional shortcomings have been glaring.
Now Bianco has Ole Miss headed back to Omaha reaching the “new level of success” he mentioned when AD Keith Carter announced his extension last year.
He and the Rebels need to exhale and enjoy the moment.
The critics are never far away.