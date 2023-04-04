111122_PizzaBowl_BSB_KD0006.JPG (copy)

Grayson Saunier was stellar Tuesday night, pitching five complete innings and surrendering just one run.

Ole Miss scored four runs — all with two outs — in the fourth inning Tuesday night at Memphis, and junior outfielder Kemp Alderman drove in three runs as the Rebels defeated the Tigers 7-2.

