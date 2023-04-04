Ole Miss scored four runs — all with two outs — in the fourth inning Tuesday night at Memphis, and junior outfielder Kemp Alderman drove in three runs as the Rebels defeated the Tigers 7-2.
The Rebels (17-11, 1-8 SEC) batted around in the fourth inning and had five two-out RBIs overall. Ole Miss also drew seven walks.
With the win, head coach Mike Bianco broke a tie for second place in career wins in SEC history (871) with LSU's Skip Bertman, trailing only Mississippi State's Ron Polk.
Freshman Grayson Saunier made his first midweek start after spending the first portion of the season as the team’s No. 2 weekend starter. The Memphis native was stellar, going five innings with one earned run, four strikeouts and two walks. He also made just 64 pitches, 40 for strikes.
Ole Miss scored two runs in the first inning and tacked on run in the third with a two-out RBI single from senior first baseman Anthony Calarco.
Memphis’ (16-14, 1-2 AAC) Anthony Hansen hit a solo home run in the bottom of the third. He added another home run in the eighth.
Junior shortstop Jacob Gonzalez drove in the first of four runs in the fourth inning with a double that nearly left the park. Alderman then hit a bases-loaded, two-run single, and junior third baseman Reagan Burford walked with the bases loaded to cap off the scoring.
Freshmen Sam Tookoian Cole Ketchum and Brayden Jones pitched the final four innings in relief of Saunier, giving up one earned run combined. Rebels held the Tigers to 0 for 7 with runners in scoring position. Only freshmen pitched for Ole Miss in the game.
Ole Miss hosts Arkansas in a three-game series starting Thursday. First pitch is at 6:30 p.m., and the game will be broadcast on SEC Network+.
