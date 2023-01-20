Lane Kiffin

Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin has added a new defensive coordinator and two big transfer portal QB commitments in the last five days.

 Rogelio V. Solis/AP

It’s been quite a week for Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin, and frankly, he needed a win.

Newsletters

PARRISH ALFORD is the college sports editor and columnist for the Daily Journal. Contact him at parrish.alford@journalinc.com.

Tags

Recommended for you