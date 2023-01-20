It’s been quite a week for Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin, and frankly, he needed a win.
In a span of five days Ole Miss announced the hiring of Alabama defensive coordinator Pete Golding, received a commitment from coveted LSU transfer quarterback Walker Howard then another from Oklahoma State transfer quarterback Spencer Sanders.
Kiffin, dubbed the “Portal King” a year ago, remains aggressive in his efforts to lure transfers after signing only 12 early-period high school players on Dec. 21.
Last year, Kiffin had room for only one portal quarterback and made headlines with the signing of Jaxson Dart, who spent his freshman season at USC. Dart was rated the No. 3 quarterback in the portal according to 247 Sports trailing Caleb Williams, who won the Heisman this season at USC, and Quinn Ewers, who moved from Ohio State to Texas.
Now as scholarship quarterbacks Luke Altmyer and Kinkead Dent have moved on, Kiffin has brought in two big but very different names.
LSU quarterback Walker Howard was rated on the 247 Sports composite list as the No. 40 overall prospect and the No. 5 quarterback for the 2022 high school signing class. He felt it was better to leave his home-state school than stay and try to unseat Jayden Daniels, a transfer from Arizona State, who guided the Tigers to 10 wins and an SEC championship game appearance in what was considered a rebuilding year for new coach Brian Kelly.
Howard appeared in two games and attempted four passes.
Sanders was a four-year starter at Oklahoma State who twice earned All-Big 12 postseason recognition.
He’s using his extra COVID season of eligibility.
Sanders won’t be the incumbent starter when practice begins, but he’ll have twice as much college football experience as anyone else in the room.
The fact that both Howard and Sanders have committed to Ole Miss says two things: Neither fears competition, and both respect Lane Kiffin.
Golding had critics among Alabama’s fan base, but he coordinated defense for a national championship team and two runner-up teams.
In his five seasons as coordinator, Alabama ranked in the top 20 in scoring defense each year and finished top 10 in either scoring or total defense four times. It’s been a minute since Ole Miss has seen defensive numbers like that.
How that translates in a move to Oxford remains to be seen, but Golding immediately makes Ole Miss more experienced at the defensive coordinator spot.
The Rebels limped to the 2022 finish line with five losses in six games, three of them by decisive margins.
Those questioning Kiffin for his late-season flirtation with Auburn and his bold fourth-down decisions may not have reached majority status but are no longer lone voices crying in the wilderness.
If Kiffin was distracted during Auburn talks, he’s attacking the off-season with a vengeance.
It will be eight more months before Golding, Howard and Sanders have the chance to help Ole Miss win football games. This week, they’re helping Kiffin win the narrative.
