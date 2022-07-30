OXFORD — Somehow, the 2022 college football season is nearly upon us.
Coming off the first 10-win regular season in program history and a Sugar Bowl berth, Ole Miss will have a lot of new faces on its roster this fall. Quarterback Matt Corral, the team’s top three running backs and receivers, elite pass rusher Sam Williams and both starting linebackers are all gone. The Rebels raided the transfer portal to load up at all crucial positions.
The Daily Journal will take a look at Ole Miss’ schedule, with a game-by-game breakdown starting with the Rebels’ nonconference slate.
Sept. 3 vs. Troy
Who ultimately lines up under center for the Rebels has yet to be determined, but come the first week of September, we’re going to start learning what the Rebels have. Troy will take the field under first-year head coach Jon Sumrall, formerly the defensive coordinator at Kentucky and a defensive assistant at Ole Miss before that. The Trojans went 5-7 last season and fired head coach Chip Lindsey — Troy did not make a bowl game in any of Lindsey’s three seasons. The Trojans’ recent slide came on the heels of a successful run from now-West Virginia head coach Neal Brown, who won 31 games in his last three seasons.
Troy averaged just under 23 points per game last season while giving up just over 26. The Trojans return junior quarterback Gunnar Watson, who has thrown 24 touchdown passes over the last two years. Defensive end/linebacker Javon Solomon was tied for second in the Sun Belt with 11 sacks in 2021.
Sept. 10 vs. Central Arkansas
The Bears went 5-6 in 2021 but had a pair of dynamic offensive playmakers in running back Darius Hale and wide receiver Tyler Hudson. Hale ran for 1,015 yards and 17 touchdowns as a freshman last season while Hudson, who had 1,242 yards and eight touchdowns, has since transferred to Louisville. Central Arkansas was picked to finish second in the Atlantic Sun (tie).
The Bears will be breaking in a new quarterback following the departure of Breylin Smith, who threw 26 touchdowns a season ago. Central Arkansas averaged 34.5 points per game last season and gave up just under 29. The former ranked 11th in the FCS. Ole Miss and Central Arkansas have met once previously, a 49-27 Rebels win in 2012.
Sept. 17 at Georgia Tech
Georgia Tech has had a tough go of it under head coach Geoff Collins, winning three games in each of his three years. The Yellow Jackets lost star running back Jahmyr Gibbs to Alabama via the transfer portal and had one of the worst defenses in college football last season, surrendering 33.5 points per game (tied for 110th).
Quarterback Jeff Sims has thrown 25 touchdowns and 20 interceptions over the last two campaigns but is a running threat, having totaled 864 yards and 10 rushing touchdowns in that span. The Yellow Jackets last made a bowl game in 2018. Ole Miss and Georgia Tech have played four times, splitting the meetings. The teams last met in 2013.
Sept. 24 vs. Tulsa
Tulsa is the first team Ole Miss will face that made it to the postseason in 2021. The Golden Hurricane went 7-6 last season, taking down Old Dominion in the Myrtle Beach Bowl. Head coach Philip Montgomery has led Tulsa to four bowls in seven seasons. The Golden Hurricane lost tight games to Oklahoma State and Cincinnati by a combined 13 points. Tulsa won its last four games of the season.
Quarterback Davis Brin returns after throwing for 3,269 yards, 18 touchdowns and 16 interceptions last season. Ole Miss and Tulsa have played three times, the last coming in 1964. Tulsa won all three games.
