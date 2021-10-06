OXFORD – Junior left tackle Nick Broeker and his fellow Ole Miss linemen know they need to get back to basics. It’s the basics that got them to 3-0, and it’s the basics that will lead them forward following a forgettable matchup last Saturday at No. 1 Alabama.
The No. 17 Rebels were outmatched by the Crimson Tide, falling behind 35-0 in an eventual 42-21 loss. Broeker and his peers in the trenches had a rough go of it against a stellar Alabama front, paving the way for just 78 rushing yards and 291 yards of total offense. Redshirt junior quarterback Matt Corral spent much of the game under duress in the pocket as well.
The Rebels entered the game averaging better than 300 yards rushing per game.
What was the issue, in Broeker’s mind? Communication, which has been a topic of discussion at various points in the early part of the 2021 season.
“Communications pre-snap has kind of been the main thing, and then some of this stuff they threw at us in-game, we have to do a better job communicating with Coach on the sideline about it, with each other,” Broeker said. “So I think that's a big thing, is not only communication while we're on the field, but off the field when we get to the sideline, and communicating things and just putting us in a better call.”
Improving that facet of the game starts in the film room, Broeker said, and making sure everyone in practice is being loud and clear with their calls during live reps.
Head coach Lane Kiffin expressed displeasure with the offensive line earlier in the season following a big win over Austin Peay. Pro Football Focus rated the Rebels’ offensive line performance against the Governors as the third best in college football for the week. Kiffin did not agree, saying the gaudy rushing stats from the game — 336 rushing yards — were largely a byproduct of what the defense gave them.
“Well, Pro Football Focus (doesn’t) know a whole lot about watching film. So, no disrespect, but we didn’t play real well up front,” Kiffin said the Monday after the game. “I know the numbers look good, but tell Pro Football Focus to realize we’re running into five-man boxes most of the time because they’re staying deep because of these three receivers. So, they’re supposed to be able to run into that. We got beaten in pass protection in one-on-one matchups, and the quarterback had to get rid of the ball early.
“So, I was not pleased with how we played up front. But what do I know?”
The Razorbacks have one of the better defenses in college football (19 points per game allowed), much of which is predicated on a strong backend of cornerbacks and safeties. Arkansas has the No. 2 pass defense in college football and is ranked No. 81 in rush defense, due largely to the fact the Razorbacks tend to deploy a drop-eight scheme that focuses on pass coverage.
It is the scheme that forced Corral into six interceptions last season. In that same game, however, Ole Miss ran for 242 yards.
Arkansas does have a strong front-seven defensively, led by senior linebacker Grant Morgan, and some big bodies up front. But generally speaking, the Razorbacks have opted to dedicate their defensive focus to stopping the passing game.
If that’s the case, it could be a good time for Broeker and Co. to get the running game back on track.
“That’s how you win games in this league. It’s paramount to any success,” Broeker said. “I think that’s a big thing, especially the guys we have back there. Most teams have a good running back or two, we have a whole room full. A lot of diversity in how they carry the rock, so I think that’s definitely something we’re going to try, to establish the run.”