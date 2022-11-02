Bulldogs' Smith makes preseason All-SEC first team, Rebels' Murrell on second team By PARRISH ALFORD Daily Journal Parrish Alford College Sports Editor & Columnist Author twitter Author email Nov 2, 2022 56 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Mississippi State forward Tolu Smith battles inside against Virginia during the 2022 NIT. Erin Edgerton | Daily Progress via AP Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Follow sports coverage from the Daily Journal on Facebook Follow the latest updates from our sports coverage team. Mississippi State senior forward Tolu Smith was named to the preseason All-SEC first team by the league’s coaches Wednesday.Smith, a 6-11, 245-pound senior, has career averages of 13.2 points and 7.6 rebounds and is expected to be a big part of the plan for new coach Chris Jans.Among Smith’s goals this season is to stay healthy. He missed 13 games last year.Ole Miss guard Matthew Murrell, a 6-4, 200-pound junior, was named to the second team.A Memphis native, Murrell averaged 12.0 points and 3.0 rebounds last season. He scored a career-high 31 points in the Rebels’ win over Mississippi State in Oxford.The Bulldogs open the season at home Monday night at 6:30 against Texas A&M-Corpus Christi.The Rebels open the same night in Oxford in an 8 p.m. tip against Alcorn State. Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. The Sports Insider Get our top sports stories of the week each Sunday morning. Prep Rally Friday night high school football recaps and breaking updates from our Northeast Mississippi preps sports team. News Alerts & Top Stories The latest breaking news, plus our top stories each week. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists PARRISH ALFORD is the college sports editor and columnist for the Daily Journal. Contact him at parrish.alford@journalinc.com. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Ole Miss Mississippi State Sec Parrish Alford College Sports Editor & Columnist Parrish is the college sports editor and columnist for the Daily Journal. Author twitter Author email Follow Parrish Alford Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. The Daily Our top headlines each morning, seven days a week, as well as each weekday afternoon. News Alerts & Top Stories The latest breaking news, plus our top stories each week. The Sports Insider Get our top sports stories of the week each Sunday morning. Prep Rally Friday night high school football recaps and breaking updates from our Northeast Mississippi preps sports team. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up All Newsletters