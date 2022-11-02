NIT Mississippi St Virginia Basketball (copy)

Mississippi State forward Tolu Smith battles inside against Virginia during the 2022 NIT.

 Erin Edgerton | Daily Progress via AP

Mississippi State senior forward Tolu Smith was named to the preseason All-SEC first team by the league’s coaches Wednesday.

PARRISH ALFORD is the college sports editor and columnist for the Daily Journal. Contact him at parrish.alford@journalinc.com.

