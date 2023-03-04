Anthony Calarco

Anthony Calarco drove in five runs to help the Rebels beat Minnesota Saturday in Minneapolis at the Cambria College Classic.

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. – Anthony Calarco drove in five runs and the Ole Miss offense put up a season-high 16 hits as the Rebels beat Minnesota 9-7 for their second win of the weekend in Minneapolis.

