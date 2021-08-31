OXFORD – While he might have been “Sylvester” during Tuesday’s press availability, rest assured that, come Monday night in Atlanta, it will be Jerrion Ealy once again.
The junior running back traditionally chooses a name other than his own to be addressed as during media opportunities. When he spoke at the start of camp, he was Carlos.
This time, a name just sort of came to him.
“I don’t know. Sylvester was just the name that popped in my head today,” Ealy said.
Regardless of what his preferred moniker of the day is, Ole Miss will need its best from No. 9 come Monday, when the Rebels take on Louisville in the Chick-Fil-A Kickoff Game on Labor Day.
Ealy has led Rebel running backs in rushing yards each of the last two seasons, totaling 1,467 yards over two campaigns. With four returning starters on the offensive line and junior quarterback Matt Corral under center, Ealy is expecting even more from himself in 2021.
“(I’m expecting) higher than what everybody else expects,” Ealy said. “The unbelievable.”
Much of the talk surrounding the Mississippi native this offseason has been using him in a variety of ways, including in the slot as a receiving threat. Head coach Lane Kiffin compared him to one of his star running backs at Alabama when he was the Crimson Tide’s offensive coordinator.
“Probably Kenyan Drake, you know, from a speed standpoint,” Kiffin said. I think Kenyan’s a little bit bigger, but they would be the most similar as far as being able to do receiver things.”
Monday can’t come soon enough for Ealy. He wasn’t able to suit up for the Ole Miss baseball team this year following offseason shoulder surgery. He hasn’t played in any sort of meaningful competitive contest since Dec. 19, 2020 vs. LSU.
And as for what name everyone can expect to see come from him game day?