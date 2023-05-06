Calvin Harris

Junior Calvin Harris hit four home runs Saturday at Missouri.

 Ole Miss Athletics

Ole Miss junior catcher Calvin Harris hit a program-record four home runs Saturday afternoon — including a fourth-inning grand slam — and drove in 10 runs, leading the Rebels past Missouri 20-14 in the series finale between the teams. Missouri won the first two matchups of the weekend.

Newsletters

michael.katz@djournal.com.

Tags

Recommended for you