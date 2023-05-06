Ole Miss junior catcher Calvin Harris hit a program-record four home runs Saturday afternoon — including a fourth-inning grand slam — and drove in 10 runs, leading the Rebels past Missouri 20-14 in the series finale between the teams. Missouri won the first two matchups of the weekend.
Harris is the third player in SEC history to hit four home runs in a game.
The Rebels (25-23, 6-18 SEC) scored six runs in the fourth inning, four in the sixth and four more in the ninth. Junior shortstop Jacob Gonzalez drove in five runs, which included a two-run single with the bases loaded and two outs in the sixth. Senior second baseman Peyton Chatagnier hit two solo home runs in the game. The teams hit six home runs each and combined for 31 hits in the game.
The first four Missouri (27-20, 7-17) batters of the game reached on freshman starter Grayson Saunier, and the Tigers were able to plate a pair of runs. Shortstop Matt Garcia hit a solo home run in the second to make it a 3-0 Missouri lead.
Junior designated hitter Bo Gatlin and Gonzalez led off the third inning with back-to-back doubles to get Ole Miss on the board, and the Rebels tied the game with a towering two-run home run from Harris. Tigers catcher Tre Morris broke the tie with a home run in the bottom of the inning.
The Rebels loaded the bases in the fourth, tied the game on a bases-loaded walk and took the lead on a scoring groundout from junior third baseman Ethan Lege. Harris broke the game open with his grand slam.
Sophomore Riley Maddox entered the game in the fourth inning and gave up a grand slam to third baseman Luke Mann — his fourth home run of the series — to make it a 9-8 game.
The Rebels scored two runs in the fifth inning, the first coming off a solo home run from Chatagnier. After cutting their deficit back down to two in the bottom of the inning, the Tigers loaded the bases against junior Jack Dougherty with two outs. Dougherty struck out first baseman Hank Zeisler to end the inning.
Harris hit his third home run of the day in the sixth and his final in the ninth, a two-run shot to centerfield. Three of Harris’ home runs were of the two-run variety.
Centerfielder Ty Wilmsmeyer hit two home runs for Missouri.
Ole Miss hosts Auburn for three games starting Thursday at 7 p.m. The game will be broadcast on ESPNU.
