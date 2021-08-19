OXFORD – Chance Campbell had never lived more than 30 minutes or so away from his home in Ellicott City, Maryland. So that 14-hour trip down to Mississippi, having never even seen the school he was transferring to? That was certainly an adventure.
Campbell, a graduate transfer linebacker from Maryland, led the Terrapins in tackles last season with 43 stops. But with an additional year of eligibility at his disposal, Campbell wanted a change.
Sometimes it’s good to get outside your comfort zone, he thought.
“I just wanted to kind of branch out, do something new. I think it's good for young men to get out and do something, get away from home,” Campbell explained.
What he wasn’t expecting, however, was Mississippi to be as far away from home as it was – more than 900 miles, in fact. The culture of Oxford hasn’t caught Campbell off guard. The warmer temperatures, however, have.
But Campbell, who wasn't able to make visits to Ole Miss due to the COVID-19 pandemic, will be the first to tell you the journey has been good to him so far. He is expected to be a key cog in what the Rebels hope is a vastly improved defense this fall.
“It was kind of funny. The further I drove south, the hotter it got. That was new,” Campbell said with a grin. “(But) everybody here did a really good job of acclimating me, and the people are super welcoming here.”
Admittedly lightly-recruited out of high school, Campbell entered the transfer portal in the offseason. This time around his “recruiting” process was a bit different. He had collegiate tape; teams knew what they were getting, as opposed to taking chances on a teenager who may or may not develop. That worked in his favor.
“I was fortunate enough that I was able to have some tape. I think that kind of cleaned up the process for me a bit. It’s a little more straightforward,” Campbell said. “You’re getting recruited in high school when you’re 16, 17. Some guys are real talented at 14. But (now) there’s a maturity level. When you’re 21, it’s a different process.”
What also made Campbell’s decision on where to play easier was his preexisting relationship with co-defensive coordinator D.J. Durkin, who was the head coach at Maryland when Campbell signed with the Terrapins.
Ole Miss surrendered 38.3 points per game in 2020, which ranked 117th nationally. Campbell figures to see significant action in 2021 as a veteran with plenty of playing experience at a high level.
“He’s done a really good job of picking up the system. There’s carryover there for him from being with D.J. earlier,” head coach Lane Kiffin said. “He’s done a really good job and I feel like he’s fitting in with all the players.”
Campbell isn’t taking his expected playing time for granted, though. He wants to earn it like everyone else. And if his role doesn’t involve starting? That’s OK, too.
He signed up for something bigger than himself.
“I’m not really super concerned about where it is in terms of the depth chart. I’m just working on getting better,” Campbell said. “Probably the biggest reason that I came here is, I think I can help. I hope I’d be able to help Ole Miss. But I know for sure they’d be able to help me.”
“Like a video game”
Ole Miss junior quarterback Matt Corral continues to impress just about everyone, including his own head coach. Corral, the preseason All-SEC quarterback selection, has gotten better in every facet of his game in the last year. That has particularly taken form in Corral’s leadership, which has developed tenfold.
But there are still moments where Kiffin is amazed at the arm talent the junior possesses. Thursday morning was one of those days.
“I don’t want to rat poison him, but he’s a done a great job from a leadership standpoint. And from an offensive standpoint, the guy’s accuracy is, I think I said, ‘insane’ today, some of the throws that were made. It was at one point like a video game where there’s not an inaccurate throw.”
Dent or Altmyer?
Kiffin said the No. 2 quarterback battle behind Corral remains just that — a battle — between sophomore Kinkead Dent and freshman Luke Altmyer. The two have shared the second-team reps throughout the first two weeks of camp.
“I feel really good about their development,” Kiffin said.
“I think Henry’s weird”
Earlier this week, sophomore running back Henry Parrish Jr. shared a funny moment with the media, telling reporters why he liked Kiffin so much. Parrish, who was set to play under Kiffin at Florida Atlantic, followed the second-year Rebels coach to Oxford.
Parrish, in an endearing tone, told reporters, “Everybody likes Coach Kiffin. He’s not like other coaches. He’s himself … Everybody thinks he’s weird and all that, but he’s a good coach."
Kiffin was read the quote Thursday morning and was asked if he believed he was “weird” and who he thought the weirdest player on the team was.
After digesting the line and being reassured Parrish meant it in a playful light, Kiffin said he wasn’t sure being called ‘weird’ was ever a compliment. He then responded, in jest.
“I think Henry’s weird on the team. But I mean that in a funny, nice way.”