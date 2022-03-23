OXFORD
The Sugar Bowl wasn’t what Ole Miss fans wanted, but Lane Kiffin in 2021 boldly took the Rebels where they’d not gone before.
That’s not said lightly.
There’s a rich, proud history for Ole Miss football, but not until last season had the program won 10 games in a single regular season.
The Rebels had recorded that 10th win in a bowl game but never in November.
Legendary coach John Vaught had multiple teams that could have pulled that off had they played 12 regular-season games.
It’s hard to compare different eras though. Vaught’s best teams were also much better than a number of teams on their schedules.
The SEC is deeper and more talented now.
What Vaught’s teams did year after year was win.
They won at a high level. They won SEC championships. In a different time they were consistently in the national conversation.
The next act for Ole Miss football needs to be sustained success.
There have been high-level bowl games before, Cotton Bowls for David Cutcliffe and Houston Nutt, New Years Six bowls for Hugh Freeze.
For various reasons they were followed by heartache.
Kiffin showed notable improvement in his first season, more last season.
What can Kiffin’s transfer portal-loaded third team do for an encore?
“Every year is new, every team is new,” he said at his first spring practice press conference on Tuesday, adding that coaches should look for positive tweaks after even the most successful seasons.
Under the previous staff quarterback Matt Corral was a bad fit in the offense. He wore the Kiffin-Jeff Lebby system like a Savile Row suit.
Now he must be replaced.
Ole Miss fans who lived the Rebels’ history, others who have seen it in black and white film or photos or who have read about it, long for a consistent winner.
Getting there is tricky because the coach who has brought them to the edge has not put down roots at any previous job and is constantly mentioned as a candidate for the next big thing.
Chances are Kiffin moves on at some point.
If so he will have achieved what should be a primary goal for any coach, and that’s to leave the place better than you found it.
Coaching transition makes sustained success more difficult but not impossible.
It begins with an administration that makes an impressive hire then supports the candidate and staff through salaries and facilities.
Ole Miss AD Keith Carter made that hire with Kiffin and has had the support effort down too.
The coach will always be a critical component, but the salaries and facility enhancements at Ole Miss show the administration’s interest in sustained success.
The game is changing, and a lot of different factors will have a say on whether the Rebels get there.