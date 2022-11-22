OXFORD – Lane Kiffin hasn’t lost an Egg Bowl.
He’ll try to make it three straight when Mississippi State visits Thursday night, but will it be his last?
Kiffin departure rumors are as certain as death and taxes, and they’ve run wild and free since Auburn fired Bryan Harsin.
As soon as Ole Miss athletics director Keith Carter closed the deal on this home run hire three years ago, one of the outside talking points was, “How long will Kiffin stay at Ole Miss?” Not very long was the popular opinion.
There’s never been a reason to think that Kiffin, who hasn’t put down roots anywhere else in his professional career, was about to put them down at Ole Miss.
Ideally, Ole Miss would hope — if it is looking for a coach a week from now — that the roots Kiffin has put down as he’s rapidly rebuilt the roster would take hold and continue to grow.
In this Transfer Portal Age, that’s not a given.
The best scenario for Ole Miss is that Kiffin recognizes Auburn as only a slightly upward move, too slight to trade the freedom he has at Ole Miss for Auburn’s history of fingers-in-the-pie boosters.
Auburn may offer a higher salary, but it won’t be much more than the increase than the reported offer from Ole Miss that sits before Kiffin now.
The stadium is bigger at Auburn, but the weight and locker rooms, the indoor practice field, and the offices are comparable.
It’s doubtful Auburn is the longterm goal for Lane Kiffin, but Alabama might be.
If Alabama is the goal, it would be easier for Kiffin to get there from Ole Miss than from Auburn.
Seems like Alabama one day courting an Auburn coach as Nick Saban’s replacement could be complicated.
For Kiffin, the separator in the Ole Miss-Auburn discussion will likely be NIL money. The figure making the internet rounds is $13 million raised by Auburn’s collective.
Kiffin has put out the vibe with Ole Miss folks that he’s been very pleased with recent administrative moves and growth within The Grove Collective.
Follow the NIL money in this unfolding drama.
Whether Kiffin goes or stays, he can add to his legend at Ole Miss if the Rebels knock off their rivals.
That legend took a hit last week when turnovers, penalties, missed tackles and other mistakes led to a 42-6 deficit after three quarters at Arkansas. Outscoring the Hogs 21-0 in the fourth quarter was little consolation.
It’s possible those Auburn rumors impacted the Rebels in a place they traditionally do not play well.
Could they have that negative impact again? It’s Kiffin’s job to make sure they don’t, but some State fans five years ago felt that Dan Mullen was not fully engaged in his final Egg Bowl before taking the Florida job. Ole Miss upset No. 14 Mississippi State 31-28. Could the shoe be on the other foot this week?
Ole Miss players say the buzz with Kiffin's name and the Auburn job is not a distraction. Kiffin says none of them have asked him about it.
"They don’t (ask). They know how we operate. They’ve been through this before. They know how we do things here, a pro mindset of preparing every game to be better. I don’t know what else to say. I’m extremely happy here. We just talked about the difference in the program compared to where it was three years ago," Kiffin said.
The perfect scenario for Ole Miss would be a win Thursday, a successful bowl experience and a Kiffin return.
If Kiffin does indeed return for a fourth season at Ole Miss, he would then equal — but for Billy Brewer’s 11-year run — the average length of stay for an Ole Miss coach in the post-John Vaught Era.
Kiffin has revived interest and excitement in a program that was desperately short of both.
Whenever and however he leaves, Ole Miss needs get him a fruit basket and a nice thank you note.
