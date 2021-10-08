OXFORD – There’s no doubt in Ole Miss senior linebacker Lakia Henry’s mind that it’s possible to dominate an opponent’s run game with the Rebels’ new defensive alignment.
It’s just going to take a little bit of work.
The No. 17 Rebels (3-1. 0-1 SEC) have switched their base defense to a largely 3-2-6 alignment this season. The results had been positive for the most part. Then, the Alabama game happened.
The top-ranked Crimson Tide ran for 210 yards against Ole Miss in a 42-21 loss last weekend. Running back Brian Robinson Jr. had 171 rushing yards and four touchdowns himself.
Following the game, head coach Lane Kiffin was emphatic that the defense didn’t need to make any wholesale changes to its scheme.
“We actually made them work to get the rushing yards even though it ended up being a lot,” Kiffin said. “But Brian’s 4.8 (yards) a carry, that could have easily been a lot higher. So, I don’t think it’s a game where you say all of a sudden, ‘Hey, we need to change what we’re doing on defense.’”
And as Arkansas, another power running team in the SEC, enters into the foray, Henry is of the same mindset as Kiffin. It just takes a little bit more work to stop the run with less people in the box.
The No. 13 Razorbacks are led by the No. 17 rushing offense, a group that averages 223.8 yards per game on the ground.
“We have to be physical. We have to trust our coaches, we have to trust our scheme. It’s not a magic potion. We just have to trust and play physical,” Henry said. “It is tough. But that’s when it comes in, the weight room, extra film studies so you know what’s coming before they actually run a play. Just little tendencies like that … Once we get those things, anything’s possible, man.”
The Rebels’ defense is ranked 84th nationally in rushing yards, surrendering 151.8 yards per game. Until the Alabama matchup, however, Ole Miss had held its first three opponents to 136 yards rushing per game, which would rank somewhere in the 60s nationally.
The Hogs bring an added element of difficulty, however, with sophomore quarterback K.J. Jefferson, who at 6-foot-3, 245 pounds is a hammer as a runner. Jefferson is the only quarterback in the SEC with 900 yards passing and 200 rushing.
“He can hurt you with his arm, but he can really hurt you with his legs. We’ve got to defend both, honestly,” Henry said. “We have to be tuned into the run, because he adds an extra hat (to the running game) really. So we have to just be keyed into the run.”
That’s far easier said than done, however, as Jefferson has become a true dual-threat under center, particularly as a deep ball thrower. Arkansas ranks 13th in the FBS in passing yards per attempt (9.6), just a few spots shy of Ole Miss (9.9). That number is up more than a yard from a season ago.
The Razorbacks feature running back Trelon Smith, who leads the team with 302 rushing yards. A whopping five Arkansas players have at least 130 rushing yards this season.
Arkansas might not present the same wealth of overall talent Alabama did, but Ole Miss’s defensive strategy will find itself tested in the run game once again come Saturday. And a big reason for that is Jefferson’s production.
“We just have to be really keyed into him and contain him, making him throw. Making him one-dimensional is a good thing for us, and that's what we’re going to try to do," Henry said.