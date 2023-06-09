OXFORD — The SEC has a temporary solution for its scheduling conundrum. The future, however, remains murkier.
Last week, the SEC voted at its annual spring meetings in Destin, Florida, to play an eight-game conference schedule for 2024 with the additions of Texas and Oklahoma. The permanent solution for 2025 and beyond has yet to be resolved.
“I think it’s still a little too early to know,” Ole Miss athletics director Keith Carter told the Daily Journal Thursday.
There are two options for the future SEC schedules with 16 teams in the league: an eight-game slate or a nine-game slate. The eight-game schedule would feature one permanent rival for each team, according to Sports Illustrated’s Ross Dellenger. The nine-game schedule, according to CBS Sports’ Barrett Sallee, would have three such rivalry games per season.
The SEC will no longer have divisions, starting in 2024. Per the SEC, teams in the conference will play each other twice every four years.
The Daily Journal spoke with Carter to discuss the conference’s vote for a one-year stop-gap and what scheduling might look like in the coming years.
“It'll allow us to have almost like a bridge year, if you will, with the scheduling and just try to figure out what we want to do long term,” Carter said. “But this will allow us to have some really cool matchups in that year.”
Dellenger reported that, during the 2024 season, “The first priority is keeping traditional rivalries, including primary (and) secondary rivalries.” Dellenger also reported that a balance metric will also be used in scheduling. Each team’s 2024 schedule will be announced June 14.
There will be a few main data points that will be examined, Carter said, when the decision on the scheduling post-2024 is decided — media and television rights, the distribution of gains and the competitive side of things.
For Ole Miss, eight games makes sense “in the short term” according to Carter. An extra SEC game rather than a buy-game against a non-major opponent is another chance for a loss on the schedule. As the Rebels continue to grow under Kiffin, that’s not the worst thing in the world.
The eight-game schedule has worked well for the SEC previously, Carter also noted, in terms of national championships and CFP berths.
“I think competitively, where we are again, we’re building our program with Coach Kiffin in Year 4. Is it better competitively to play an extra SEC team or one of our “guarantee” games where … you don’t win all of them, but you win a lot of those? So, I think from a competitive standpoint, the eight games probably makes a little more sense right now.”
The nine-game slate, however, also has its perks. In addition to the added financial incentive for more marquee games on television, there’s also the opportunity to play rivalry games more frequently against foes that have regularly been on the schedule for decades.
“I do think that factoring some of that in is important. I think our fans enjoy those games,” Carter said. “We’re going to enjoy the matchups with Texas and Oklahoma and building some new rivalries, too. That's all going to be good. But those traditional matchups that we've had all the way back, as far as we can remember, those are important.”
While Carter said he doesn’t ultimately know what the schedule will look like a few years from now, he did say each team playing every other year was a step in the right direction for the SEC.
“I think the way that we do the scheduling now is just not very good. I mean, when you consider there could be a freshman at Ole Miss that never plays Florida or never plays Georgia, a team from the East, we have to fix that,” Carter said. “… I think this is a great time to do it with these two great brands coming into our league to start playing these matchups more consistently, home and away … I think that’s good for everyone.”
