OXFORD — Ole Miss senior defensive end Cedric Johnson admits that, at times, it was hard not being able to do his part for a Rebels defense that had its share of struggles late in the 2022 season.
Johnson battled a shoulder injury for much of his junior season and was unable to take the step forward he had hoped for the prior offseason, finishing the season with four sacks after tallying 6.5 as a sophomore.
The Rebels surrendered 35 points per game over the last seven games of the season, including 40 points or more on three different occasions. Ole Miss lost five of its last six games, and Johnson did not notch a sack in the last three games he played in.
At SEC Media Days last week in Nashville, Johnson told reporters he was at 100% strength now and was looking forward to a more fruitful campaign in 2023.
“It just had me down a little, and it sucks to see that I can’t provide as much value as I usually could because of my injuries,” Johnson said. But I’m looking forward to doing a lot more this year.”
Johnson is excited not just for a clean bill health this fall, but also for the changes Ole Miss made defensively. Head coach Lane Kiffin hired Alabama defensive coordinator Pete Golding to lead the Rebels’ defense. Golding oversaw a Crimson Tide defense that gave up just 18.2 points per game in 2023, which ranked ninth in the FBS and second in the SEC behind national champion Georgia.
Ole Miss’ defense — led by co-defensive coordinators Chris Partridge and Maurice Crum Jr. — gave up 25.5 points per game, which was tied for 56th nationally.
Behind All-American Will Anderson, who was taken third overall by the Houston Texans in the 2023 NFL Draft, Alabama averaged 2.92 sacks per game, which was tied for 15th nationally. The year before, Alabama ranked third nationally with 3.80 sacks per game. That season, four different players finished the season with at least 5.5 sacks, led by Anderson’s 17.5. Tavius Robinson — now of the Baltimore Ravens — led the Rebels with seven sacks last year.
At Alabama, Golding’s base scheme was a 3-4, with the premier pass rushers lining up as hybrid outside linebacker/ends. The Rebels ran a 3-2-6 the last two seasons.
“(He’s) very detailed and particular about our scheme. But he never gets it twisted. At the end of the day it’s about playing football, playing hard, fast and physical.”
It wasn’t all bad while Johnson was injured, either, as he was able to take a step back and work on the little details that will take his game to the next level. He was also able to be a mentor to younger players, an opportunity he gladly took advantage of.
“It definitely gave me the ability to hone in on my own faults or stuff that I’m doing wrong, or being able to just help other guys out and just helping the younger out on how we do things, how stuff is ran,” Johnson said. “Just to benefit them any kind of way I can.”
