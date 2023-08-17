djr-2022-11-13-sport-bryce-young-twp3

Bryce Young gets forced out of the pocket by Ole Miss' Cedric Johnson in the first quarter Saturday in Oxford.

 Thomas Wells | Daily Journal

OXFORD — Ole Miss senior defensive end Cedric Johnson has been named the 2023 winner of the Chucky Mullins Courage Award, the school announced Thursday night.

