The junior defensive end racked up a career-high 6.5 sacks last season at Ole Miss and served as one of the line’s anchors along with Sam Williams. Williams is a likely high selection in the upcoming NFL Draft after a breakthrough 2021 season where he had a single-season school record 12.5 sacks.
As spring football gets underway for the Rebels, Johnson wants to make his mark. He’s embracing his new role as the team’s most experienced and prolific returning pass rusher.
“I feel like I put more pressure on myself than anybody else will, just to fulfill my expectations, really,” Johnson said.
What are those expectations, exactly?
“Be better than Sam. Beat his record.”
Johnson is listed at 265 pounds this spring, up 10 pounds from last season and a whopping 25 from when he stepped on campus in 2020. Senior safety Otis Reese has noticed Johnson’s increased size and, more than that, his impact during the first few days of practice.
“Ced’s a freak, man. This is his real, real breakout year,” Reese said. “Ced’s always been consistent, but Ced's one of those guys that (will) catch your eye on the field.”
There was a lot to be learned from Williams’ All-American campaign. Not only did his fellow Alabama native teach him the importance of personal growth, but he also displayed the value of working hard and bringing his best every day.
“He made a huge turnaround as a person. As a player, he just came in consistent, tried to be the best player he can be,” Johnson said. “So, I just looked at that, and I’m going to mirror it the best way I can.”
The Rebels added several defensive linemen in the offseason through the transfer portal, some of whom will likely be competing for snaps along the line. Those new bodies include Georgia Tech’s Jared Ivey and Auburn’s J.J. Pegues, who prepped at Oxford High.
Johnson isn’t running from that competition. He also knows that, at the end of the day, everyone on the field is working towards the same goal.
“Everybody wants to play. But I feel like there’s just a brotherhood. In the D-lineman room, we try and form a brotherhood more than anything,” Johnson said. “We always compete. We’re always competing. We even go up against each other during practice. So, it’s a natural competitiveness, but we’re brothers at the end of the day.”