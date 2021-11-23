OXFORD — Chance Campbell’s first Egg Bowl has a chance to be a special one.
The senior linebacker and leader of a resurgent Rebels’ (9-2 overall, 5-2 SEC) defense is a transfer from Maryland, where the biggest rivalries in Big Ten country usually involve Michigan, Ohio State and Michigan State.
This time, he gets to play a part in one of college football’s best matchups.
Ole Miss and Mississippi State (7-4, 4-3) meet Thanksgiving night in Starkville for The Golden Egg, bragging rights and much more. The majority of players on both teams have played in at least one Egg Bowl.
With a win, Ole Miss all but locks up a bid in a New Year’s Six bowl game and secures double-digit regular season wins for the first time ever. The Bulldogs, meanwhile, have a chance to not just ruin the Rebels’ magic season, but can boost their own ranking in the bowl hierarchy.
Some Ole Miss players, like junior wide receiver Jonathan Mingo, were raised in Mississippi and were tangentially around the rivalry growing up. Though he grew up a Jackson State fan, he started following the Egg Bowl when a few local players started making their presences felt on the national stage.
To add to the in-state intrigue, Mingo played his high school football with Mississippi State quarterback Will Rogers at Brandon High School.
“I started watching when I started to get older, when A.J. (Brown) and D.K. (Metcalf) hit college, I started to tune in more,” Mingo said. “It’s exciting to play in.”
Campbell, however, is coming into Thursday’s game with no previous experience in the heated rivalry, and he thinks that might just be in his favor.
It’s all about the football part of the equation.
“It’s a deep-seeded rivalry, there’s a lot of intensity, it’s a physical game,” Campbell said. “I think one of the things that I’m kind of lucky about is being new to this and having it be such a short turnaround. Most of the conversations have really been all about football, which is something that I really enjoy.
“I think it’s important to understand and to respect a rivalry that goes on. But when it’s all about football, you don’t really get lost in that as much, and that’s nice for me.”
The Rebels will try to stay as close to a normal home routine as possible leading up to the game, though the travel element makes that a bit tougher. Coach Lane Kiffin said the team will stay in Tupelo Wednesday night before traveling to Davis Wade Stadium.
Kiffin admits he would have liked the team to stay at the hotel it normally does for home games, though, as it’s been a pretty solid good luck charm this season. The Rebels finished 7-0 at home for the first time ever.
“I guess it’s too far. I would have liked to. Just because, I mean, we win when we stay at this hotel,” Kiffin said. “I guess the travel would be too close to the pregame meal to go that far. So, we will still do a ton of stuff here.”