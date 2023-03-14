OXFORD — Chris Beard didn’t mince his words. The goal is to have Ole Miss men’s basketball in the national conversation sooner than anyone expects.
And that was sweet, sweet music to the ears of the hundreds of fans gathered at SJB Pavilion.
Beard was introduced as the 23rd head coach in Ole Miss history Tuesday night, a day after the news of his hiring became official. He replaces Kermit Davis, who parted ways with Ole Miss in February after five seasons.
Beard told fans Tuesday his goal wasn’t to make the NCAA Tournament. It’s to win the whole thing. He took the stage to loud applause and a “Hotty Toddy” chant.
“We don’t apologize for our expectations, and we don’t apologize for our goals. It’s certainly not arrogance, we don’t think we’re better than anybody. But at the same time, we don't think anybody is better than us,” Beard said. “We're going to work as hard as anyone, and we have a great product.”
According to the term sheet provided by Ole Miss, Beard will have a base salary of $3.25 million in 2023, $3.35 million in 2024, $3.45 million in 2025 and $3.55 million in 2026.
Beard, the AP National Coach of the Year in 2019, has an overall record of 237-98 at seven schools across nearly every level of college basketball. He’s taken all three Division I schools he’s coached — Arkansas-Little Rock, Texas Tech and Texas — to the NCAA Tournament and took the Red Raiders to the 2019 Final Four and national championship game. Texas Tech fell in overtime to Virginia 85-77.
Beard was hired by Texas before the 2021 season and took the Longhorns to the tournament his first season and started the 2022 season 7-1. He was suspended in December after he was arrested and charged with a third-degree felony — alleged assault by strangulation/suffocation-family violence — and was fired on Jan. 5.
The alleged victim, his fiancé Randi Trew, released a statement in late December saying that Beard “did not strangle” her, and the charges were dropped in February.
“What’s been reported originally on Dec. 12 has been proven to be not accurate with Randi’s statement on Dec. 23, which I appreciated her, setting a lot of things to the truth,” Beard said. “Eventually, the case not being pursued and dismissed and all was obviously a positive, too. Which, I always knew what happened, because I know what happened and didn’t happen that night.”
Beard was asked directly about the events of the night his arrest occurred — whether he choked Trew or caused her injuries — and he declined to discuss the specifics, citing an agreement with his finance to not discuss the situation publicly.
Athletics director Keith Carter was also asked who he specifically spoke to during the vetting process. Carter declined to specify who “out of respect to them.”
“When we went into this process and started researching Coach Beard, we knew that there would be questions about that. And that’s why we’re confident in our research and our due diligence. I think that people are going to believe what they’re going to believe, and some of the things we have to do now is just move forward,” Carter said. “For us, we would not be sitting here today if we didn’t feel very confident in what we know happened in that situation. Coach Beard has been very been very transparent, just like he just was.
“So for us, yeah, I think people may tend to look at our university in a certain way. But for us, at the end of the day, we’re going to make decisions that we feel are best and appropriate. And this one we feel very confident in what we did.”
Beard was flanked on-stage Tuesday by Carter and two of his three daughters on a platform and podium set up on Craddock Court. Current Rebels Jaemyn Brakefield — who is in the transfer portal — Daeshun Ruffin and Matt Murrell attended the introductory press conference, as did former interim head coach Win Case. Beard said that he “love(s) the returning players” and has already started having conversations with them.
Beard also thanked Davis Tuesday, saying the two talked about the Ole Miss job.
“I think this next opportunity means everything to me,” Beard said. “ … This (job) was the one. I love college towns, I love this state. I can’t wait to get to work. I’m excited. Excited to be here. And I’m glad this is my next opportunity, and I’m going to take advantage of it.”
Historically speaking, Beard’s teams been built on defense, as his Texas Tech teams ranked in the top-30 in fewest points per game allowed each of his final four seasons. Texas ranked 10th nationally in scoring defense in 2021, allowing 60.6 points per game; the year prior, the Longhorns ranked 110th.
Ole Miss has made the NCAA Tournament nine times in its more than a century of basketball-playing history. The program has made it just three times in the last 21 seasons. The goal to consistent basketball in Oxford, Beard said, is the right people and strong recruiting. He said he believes, however, that Ole Miss has the infrastructure to be a consident winner.
“It’s the toughest part. Consistency, is what you strive for. It's what separates champions from the next guy,” Beard said. “To get there, first of all, you just have to have the right people in the organization. Certainly the best players, but just the people, and people that understand that consistency is the goal. Being a champion’s the goal, not just success here and there. And it’s a process to get there.
“ … We didn’t come here to win one championship or one game. We came here to build a program. And a lot of work will go into that.”
