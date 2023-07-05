Mississippi Beard

Chris Beard speaks at a press conference after being introduced as the new Mississippi head basketball coach, Tuesday, March 14, 2023 in Oxford, Miss.

 Bruce Newman | AP

OXFORD, Miss. – Announced as the 23rd head coach of Ole Miss men's basketball in March, Chris Beard's full-time staff was released on Wednesday as the program prepares for the 2023-24 season.

Newsletters

Tags

Recommended for you