OXFORD — Ole Miss has named Chris Beard its new men's basketball coach, the school announced in a news release Monday morning.
The Daily Journal confirmed with a source earlier in the day reports from Stadium's Jeff Goodman and CBS Sports' Jon Rothstein that Ole Miss was close to making the deal with Beard.
"We are excited to welcome Coach Beard and his daughters, Avery, Ella and Margo, to the Ole Miss family," Ole Miss Athletic Director Keith Carter said in a statement. "We thoroughly evaluated a number of outstanding candidates, and there is no doubt Coach Beard is one of the top coaches in the nation. After conducting due diligence and speaking to a number of individuals on and off the court, it was evident he is the right person to guide our team to greatness."
Beard will take over for Kermit Davis, who parted ways with the program on Feb. 24 after five seasons and a 74-79 record.
Beard has been the head coach at three Division I schools — Arkansas-Little Rock, Texas Tech and Texas — five schools overall, and has a career record of 237-98.
Beard spent the 2015-16 season as the head coach at Arkansas Little-Rock, where the Trojans went 30-5 and made it to the second round of the NCAA Tournament. He took over at Texas Tech the next season and led the Red Raiders to the NCAA Tournament in four of his last five seasons at the helm, including a 2018-19 campaign where the team advanced to the national championship game. Texas Tech fell 85-77 in overtime to Virginia. He was named the AP National Head Coach of the Year that season.
Texas hired Beard before the 2021-22 season. He led the Longhorns to a 22-12 record and into the second round of the NCAA Tournament.
Beard was suspended by Texas in December after he was arrested and charged with a third-degree felony — alleged assault by strangulation/suffocation-family violence — and was eventually fired on Jan. 5.
According to the Austin Police Department arrest report from Dec. 12, Beard’s fiancé, Randi Trew, told police Beard, “choked me, threw me off the bed, bit me, bruises all over my leg, throwing me around and going nuts” following a dispute. Beard told police he had “audio recordings of the incident where he was not the primary aggressor” but declined to share them, per the report.
On Dec. 23, Ryan Autullo of the Austin American-Statesman released a statement from Trew saying that Beard “did not strangle (her).”
“Chris and I are deeply saddened that we have brought negative attention upon our family, friends and the University of Texas, among others,” the statement read. “As Chris' fiancée and biggest supporter, I apologize for the role I played in this unfortunate event. I realize that my frustration, when breaking his glasses, initiated a physical struggle between Chris and myself. Chris did not strangle me, and I told that to law enforcement that evening. Chris has stated that he was acting in self-defense, and I do not refute that. I do not believe Chris was trying to intentionally harm me in any way. It was never my intent to have him arrested or prosecuted. We appreciate everyone's support and prayers during this difficult time."
The charges against Beard were dropped on Feb. 15 after the Travis County District Attorney said the charge “could not be proved beyond a reasonable doubt” according to ESPN. Per ESPN, Trew did not want to prosecute.
