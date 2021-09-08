OXFORD – Title IX allegations filed against the coaching staff of the Ole Miss softball program, including head coach Jamie Trachsel, have been deemed unsubstantiated by the athletics department, according to a statement.
The investigation occurred amid allegations of an inappropriate player-coach relationship, according to the Running Poles podcast.
"Following a comprehensive investigation by the university’s Title IX office, the anonymous allegations of inappropriate behavior by the softball staff are unsubstantiated," a statement from Ole Miss athletics director Keith Carter said. "In addition, other anonymous allegations involving the culture of the softball program have been thoroughly reviewed by Athletics Compliance staff and were determined not to be in violation of any policies. The well-being and experience of our student-athletes will always be our top priority, and through this extensive review, we discussed these anonymous claims with our players and all were unsubstantiated.
"Coach Trachsel and her staff are committed to building a healthy program and are working to address any issues to ensure a positive team environment. The staff has our full support, and we look forward to continuing our trajectory as one of the rising softball teams in the sport. This has been an emotional ordeal for our coaches and student-athletes, and we will assist them in moving forward from this matter."
According to Running Poles, a podcast and blog covering college softball, assistant coach Katie Rietkovich Browder was involved in a relationship with a student-athlete who was herself involved in a relationship with another teammate.
A letter of complaint sent to Carter alleges that Trachsel misused scholarship money in an attempt to cover up the relationship. The letter accuses Trachsel of offering bribes in the form of additional scholarship money to the two players involved “to remain quiet.”
Thirteen individuals “connected with the Ole Miss softball program” confirmed that a Title IX investigation was ongoing, according to Running Poles.
"We would like to express our sincere thanks and gratitude to our university leadership for thoroughly reviewing this matter and reaching a conclusion. The outpouring of support from family, friends, staff, colleagues and current and former student-athletes has not only been overwhelming but given us courage and strength through this situation," Trachsel said in a statement. "It has been an emotional time for our entire program, but I have no doubt our coaches and players will grow stronger together as we move through this shared experience. We look forward to putting this behind us as a team, as we continue to build our championship culture and compete for more titles here at Ole Miss."
Before the Running Poles story, the Ole Miss softball program had begun to show a high number of players leaving.
Trachsel’s opening day roster on Feb. 12 showed 13 players who are not on the current roster.
Six of those players are underclassmen, and seven are “super seniors,” players who chose to return for an extra season of eligibility granted to all athletes last year at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.
One additional player has since entered the transfer portal.
The Ole Miss Spirit reported that SEC all-freshman team infielder Blaise Biringer, of Nogales, Arizona, informed teammates — but not the coaching staff — on Thursday of her intention to transfer.
A true freshman this season, Biringer’s .337 batting average was second on the team, and her 64 hits ranked ninth in the SEC.
At the time of this writing Biringer remained on the official roster.
Trachsel was hired at Ole Miss in late April of 2020.
The school parted ways with highly successful former coach Mike Smith in December of 2019.
Smith had previously been placed on administrative leave so the school could conduct what it described as a "non-financial, external audit."