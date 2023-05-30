Class of 2024 guard Jason Jackson chooses Ole Miss By MICHAEL KATZ Daily Journal Michael Katz Author email May 30, 2023 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save OXFORD — Guard Jason Jackson — formerly a member of the 2023 class — is reclassifying to the 2024 class and has committed to Ole Miss, his NIL advisor Chris Wash announced on social media Tuesday. Jackson decommitted from Texas Tech earlier this month.Jackson prepped at Riverview High School in Sarasota, Florida. Jackson will play in the Overtime Elite league this season with the Cold Hearts.The 6-foot-3 guard is ranked as a four-star prospect by ESPN and a three-star prospect by 247Sports and Rivals.In addition to the Rebels and Red Raiders, Jackson also held offers from Florida, LSU and Virginia Tech, among others. Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Ole Miss Sports Alerts & Top Stories Our game coverage from football, basketball and baseball, plus breaking updates and our best reads. The Sports Insider Get our top sports stories of the week each Sunday morning. News Alerts & Top Stories The latest breaking news, plus our top stories each week. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists michael.katz@djournal.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Ole Miss Rebels Jason Jackson Chris Beard Texas Tech Red Raiders Overtime Elite Sociology Tourism Michael Katz Author email Follow Michael Katz Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you