TJ McCants led an offensive power surge for the Rebels Saturday night in College Station.

 Joshua McCoy/Ole Miss

Ole Miss junior right fielder T.J. McCants drove in four runs Saturday night, leading the Rebels to a 14-7 win over Texas A&M in College Station Texas. The win snaps Ole Miss’ (16-10, 1-7 SEC) four-game losing streak and is the Rebels’ first SEC win of the season.

