Ole Miss junior right fielder T.J. McCants drove in four runs Saturday night, leading the Rebels to a 14-7 win over Texas A&M in College Station Texas. The win snaps Ole Miss’ (16-10, 1-7 SEC) four-game losing streak and is the Rebels’ first SEC win of the season.
Leftfielder Kemp Alderman and junior third baseman Reagan Burford each drove in three runs, and Ole Miss as a team had eight two-out RBIs.
Freshman Brayden Jones pitched three scoreless innings in relief of junior starter Xavier Rivas.
With the series tied at a win a piece, Ole Miss and Texas A&M finish their three-game series Sunday at 1 p.m. The game will be broadcast on SEC Network+.
“Just proud of the guys. Obviously, it’s been a tough road for us last couple weeks. We played well tonight,” head coach Mike Bianco said. “ … (We) scored eight runs with two outs. Obviously, when you do that, that’s a pretty good night offensively.”
Rivas got his first Saturday start after being bumped up one day in the rotation, giving up two earned runs in the first, two more in the second and one in the fourth.
Burford tied the game with a two-run home run in the top of the second. The Aggies (16-11, 2-6) scored two runs in the second to retake the lead.
The Rebels scored five in the fourth to take a 7-4 lead before the Aggies appeared to tie the game back up in the bottom of the inning with a three-run home run by shortstop Hunter Haas. After a review, however, the home run was ruled a foul ball. The Aggies instead scored one run in the inning off a sacrifice fly.
The Rebels loaded the bases with two outs in the fifth and scored three runs — one on a bases loaded walk from junior shortstop Jacob Gonzalez and two on a double from Alderman to increase the lead to five.
The Rebels scored four runs with two outs in eighth, including two off a bases loaded single from McCants. The Rebels went 5 for 14 with runners in scoring position.
After 4.2 innings of work, Rivas was replaced by Jones. Rivas finished with five earned runs, seven strikeouts and four walks.
Jones has not given up a run in his last four appearances and has given up just two earned runs this season in 15.2 innings of work.
“Over the last couple weeks, he’s pitched as well as anybody out of the bullpen. He just hasn’t had a lot of opportunities in conference play,” Bianco said. “And on the road, in a pretty tough environment here at A&M, he was terrific tonight.”
