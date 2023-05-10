Ole Miss senior Paige Smith broke a 3-3 tie in the 10th inning Wednesday afternoon against LSU with a two-run home run, leading the No. 11 seed Rebels past the No. 6 seed Tigers 5-3 in the SEC Tournament in Fayetteville, Arkansas.
The Rebels (30-25, 8-16) scored their first three runs — all unearned — on four LSU errors.
“I knew if Tate (Whitley) got on, I was going to get her open, no matter what I had to do,” Smith said. “And just, one pitch, one big swing, and it worked.”
LSU (40-15, 13-11) took a 1-0 lead in the first, but the Rebels roared back with two runs in the third coming off a passed ball and a pair of Tigers errors. Ole Miss scored another run in the fifth inning on two more errors.
LSU tied the game in the bottom of the fifth on a two-run double from shortstop Taylor Pleasants.
Ole Miss’ Lexie Brady led off the seventh with a double, but the Rebels were unable to score in the inning. The Tigers got a runner to second in the bottom of the inning, and senior Brooke Vestal was able to get out of the inning.
Smith hit the game-winning home run with no outs in the 10th, a hard-hit ball to left field that bounced off the wall and out-of-play. Junior pitcher Aynslie Furbush pitched the 10th inning, capping off her 5.1 hitless innings of work in relief. The final out of the game came in dramatic fashion, with freshman Jalia Lassiter making a leaping grab in centerfield with a runner on first.
“We talk about big hits in big moments, big plays in big moments, then big pitches in big moments. And Paige had a huge one, too,” head coach Jamie Trachsel said. “ … Our defense, our outfielders did a phenomenal job. … We find different ways to win. We have a lot of confidence.”
Ole Miss faces No. 3 seed Auburn Thursday at 10 a.m. in the SEC Tournament quarterfinals. The game will be broadcast on SEC Network. The Rebels lost two of three matchups with the Tigers this season.
