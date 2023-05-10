Missouri Mississippi Softball

Mississippi infielder Paige Smith (9) during an NCAA softball game on Saturday, March 26, 2022, in Oxford, Miss. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)

Ole Miss senior Paige Smith broke a 3-3 tie in the 10th inning Wednesday afternoon against LSU with a two-run home run, leading the No. 11 seed Rebels past the No. 6 seed Tigers 5-3 in the SEC Tournament in Fayetteville, Arkansas.

