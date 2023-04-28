Mississippi Vanderbilt Baseball

Mississippi infielder Peyton Chatagnier (1) runs to first base during an NCAA baseball game against Vanderbilt on Thursday, March 16, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)

 Wade Payne

OXFORD — Ole Miss senior second baseman Peyton Chatagnier hit a go-ahead solo home run in the seventh inning Friday night against Georgia, helping the Rebels snap a four-game losing streak with a 7-3 win over the Bulldogs in the first of three games this weekend at Swayze Field.

