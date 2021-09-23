Sometimes it helps to state the obvious.
Among the obvious tenets of college football is that coaching matters.
Signing the best talent is important, and so is hiring great staff and developing that talent.
But at some point Tab A has to fit into Slot B to make it all come together.
There has to be somebody behind the curtain pushing buttons and operating levers.
You could make an argument that no SEC coaches are impacting their teams more right now than Nick Saban and Lane Kiffin – and those two, teacher and pupil, will face one another 10 days from now in Tuscaloosa.
They demand respect in different ways.
Saban has led a remarkable run of consistency at Alabama with six national championships in 14 seasons.
Five other times Alabama has won either the SEC West alone or the division plus the overall conference title. Eleven Alabama football seasons under Nick Saban have ended with some type of championship.
A lot of coaches have benefitted from time on Saban’s staff including Kiffin who was Alabama’s offensive coordinator from 2014-2016.
What Kiffin has done in 13 games as Ole Miss coach is equally impressive.
Coaching turnover doesn’t happen because things are going great within a program, and Kiffin took over a team with limited playmakers on offense and some of those he’d move around. It was also a team without a lot of talent on defense.
He’s improved that woeful defense and has pushed the right buttons on offense to create one of the most exciting and productive units in the country.
A lesser coach would not have the Ole Miss team Kiffin inherited ranked in the top 15 right now.
Either Kiffin or Saban will walk off the field smiling on Oct. 2 because they’ve pushed more right buttons than the other guy.
Sure, Alabama’s layer upon layer of highly ranked recruiting classes gives the Tide great depth, but Ole Miss showed last year it could move the ball on the Tide, and Florida showed last week that a good offense can again run on Alabama.
Ole Miss quarterback Matt Corral and Alabama quarterback Bryce Young have the leading odds to win the Heisman Trophy according to VegasInsider.com.
They will make big plays and cancel out one another.
Former Saban assistants are 0-23 against the master. Kiffin would love to be the one to break that streak.
Kiffin has himself has never beaten Saban, but he’s seen Ole Miss do it twice – in Oxford in 2014 and in Tuscaloosa the next year.
While Saban’s team didn’t lose last year’s game in Oxford he was embarrassed by its performance. The Rebels amassed 647 yards and 48 points. Had their defense had a pulse they’d have won the game.
Searching for answers in his postgame Saban said, “It seemed like everything we did they had an answer for. I don’t know if they had our signals or what.”
Kiffin has two weeks to get ready for Alabama and will almost certainly show the Tide something it hasn’t seen on video through three weeks.
Saban doesn’t have an off week to focus on Ole Miss, but make no mistake, he wants this game and undoubtedly gave it attention in the off-season that he didn’t give the Rebels when Alabama was winning 187-41 in the three Matt Luke years.
Last year’s game breathed life into what had become a sleepy rivalry.
Ole Miss has a shot in Tuscaloosa and can set itself up for a special season with a win.
Because coaching matters.