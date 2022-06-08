We have our problems in Mississippi, but college baseball isn’t one of them.
It’s easy to have self-confidence issues if you look at rankings compiled by this news outlet or that one.
You won’t see college baseball on those lists.
It’s not just Mississippi State, Ole Miss and Southern Miss.
Delta State has a long, rich tradition as well.
This weekend, though, will be the first time two Mississippi schools have faced off in an NCAA super regional with a trip to Omaha on the line.
This super regional at Pete Taylor Park in Hattiesburg will be a hot ticket. Thirteen of the top 15 crowds at the Southern Miss stadium have come against either Ole Miss or Mississippi State.
Most of these games have been in the mid-week, when teams aren’t throwing their best pitchers and are more concerned with the next conference weekend.
A month ago when Ole Miss was beginning to play well but was closer to floundering than resurgent, the Rebels’ game against the Golden Eagles set a Southern Miss attendance record with 6,346 fans crammed into a stadium with 4,300 seats and an outfield presence.
College baseball has grown in the South, but it hasn’t caught on in all parts of the country.
ESPN, last year, didn’t think enough of the decisive national championship game between Mississippi State and Vanderbilt to commit to its main channel. It aired on ESPN2 instead.
The Daily Journal blew out preseason coverage for Ole Miss and State in the run-up to the season opener in February.
Halfway into the season I kind of wondered what we’d made all the fuss about.
Mississippi State struggled with pitching injuries and never did correct itself.
Ole Miss recovered and barely made the NCAA Tournament. For the Rebels, the Corral Gables Regional, the Rebels’ first road regional championship, had the look of making up for missed opportunities.
Southern Miss was consistent throughout the season – at one point winning 15-straight – and has won 47 games total.
Mississippi State played in a regional in Hattiesburg and came out of the loser’s bracket to win twice against the Golden Eagles in 2017. The final game drew 4,235 fans amid weather issues and delays.
This one with higher stakes has a different feel about it.
The smaller venue will keep it from the kind of attendance numbers it would have if played at Swayze Field in Oxford.
However, for Southern Miss fans this super has to have a feel of poetic justice for the three times they’ve been sent to Ole Miss for regionals.
The Golden Eagles put themselves in a bind in their regional when they lost a late lead against LSU on Day 2. They survived.
College baseball in Mississippi this season has also survived.