OXFORD – It’s been seven years in the making, but ESPN’s College GameDay is finally coming back to Oxford.
And, yes, even the crew of college football’s biggest show is excited to be back.
GameDay has been on the air for 35 years but has only been hosted by Ole Miss one time, on Oct. 4, 2014, as the No. 11 Rebels hosted No. 3 Alabama. It was a memorable day for a number of reasons – The Grove was filled to the brim with fans, Katy Perry was the celebrity guest picker and, above all else, the Rebels upset the Crimson Tide, leading fans to rush the field and carry away the goalposts.
Coordinating producer Drew Gallagher can only hope his crew’s return to campus for No. 12 Ole Miss (7-2, 3-2 SEC) against No. 11 Texas A&M (7-2, 4-2) this weekend can provide a host of new memories.
"GameDay is as much about sense of place as anything," Gallagher said. "When the campus and college town are just intertwined, it makes for a social environment."
GameDay – headlined by host Rece Davis and analysts Lee Corso, Kirk Herbstreit and Desmond Howard – picks a location for its show every week depending on the slate of college football games. It runs for three hours every Saturday during the season and features analysis, interviews and longform storytelling. While themes from the last time GameDay came to Oxford may be revisited, in a perfect world they will be presented, “in a different way,” Gallagher said.
At the very start of the season, a list of potential locations for each week is put together. That list changes as the season unfolds and eventually hones in on six to seven games for a given week, Gallagher said. For this week, the list was narrowed down to three or four before Oxford was ultimately selected.
There are a lot of factors that go into the final decision — and it is rarely a unanimous one, Gallagher notes. The show’s crew, including on-air talent, have a say, and things like matchup, location and environment are all taken into account. The crowd, as Gallagher notes, is like another member of on-air talent. It can be felt and is the most important part of the entire product.
The Rebels vs. Aggies made too much sense for this week.
“Ole Miss has been a good story line … certainly relevant in the SEC West,” Gallagher said. “Matt Corral has been an unbelievable player this season. Texas A&M is (relevant), certainly by virtue of beating Alabama and the run they’ve been on lately. It’s just a good matchup.”
Gallagher’s first year traveling with the show happened to be 2014. The trip to Oxford is one he will never forget. The food (he distinctly remembers dinner at City Grocery), walking around The Square and dinner at famed author and Oxford resident Wright Thompson’s house are all things that quickly come to mind.
“Ideas were coming from all angles,” Gallagher said. “How can we spotlight The Grove?”
And of course there was Perry, who entertained the GameDay crowd and crew from the moment she stepped off the bus. The scene was electric. As of Wednesday, Gallagher said he did not know who this week’s guest picker would be.
“You could feel the eruption from the crowd,” Gallagher said. “It was unbelievable on her part.
“And then they go out and beat Alabama. It was just such a memorable day overall.”
In many ways, GameDay is a way for successful programs to be recognized on the biggest stage, Gallagher said. If your school is hosting, it’s for good reason — the team is successful and has a chance at making magic happen.
Special things happened the last time GameDay came to Oxford, and that’s a big reason why the production is back seven years later.
“(It’s) the way to celebrate the achievement of the teams that year. A lot of work goes into a team and a program getting to national relevance, however you want to define that,” Gallagher said. “All the things that you do to throw support behind your team, when College GameDay comes to down, it’s like a way of celebrating.
“Let’s celebrate our wins. And I think that’s what College GameDay is about.”