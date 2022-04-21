OXFORD – Losers of three in a row and seven of the last 10 games, Ole Miss coach Mike Bianco admits he doesn’t have all the answers at the moment.
The Rebels (21-15, 5-10 SEC) fell to Southeast Missouri State 13-3 at Swayze Field on Tuesday on a night where nine pitchers combined to walk or hit 13 Redhawks batters. The Ole Miss offense was stymied despite racking up 10 hits. The Rebels left nine runners on base and also committed three errors.
“When you look at the score, it kind of looks weird, right? Twelve hits to 10 hits, and you lose by 10,” Bianco said. “And then we can’t make a play. We can’t make a play to help ourselves.”
Ole Miss was the top-ranked team in college baseball less than a month ago. The Rebels now find themselves on the outside of the rankings looking in as archrival Mississippi State (22-16, 6-9) comes to town for a pivotal three-game series starting tonight. First pitch is 6 p.m., and the game will be broadcast on the SEC Network.
Midway through the SEC regular-season slate, Ole Miss finds itself at a critical juncture. Following Tuesday’s loss, Bianco wasn’t sure what had to be done to get his team ready for the Bulldogs.
“That’s a good question. And I don’t have that answer right now. This is too fresh, I think, in our minds. This was bad. Yeah, miserable,” Bianco said. “I don’t want to take anything away from SEMO … they have a good club. But we were awful. I mean, we were awful in everything.”
Defending national champion Mississippi State has also had a topsy-turvy campaign but has righted the ship recently, having won of four of five since being swept by LSU. The Bulldogs average 7.5 runs per game and have a team ERA of 5.02. Ole Miss lost two of three matchups with Mississippi State last season, all taking place in Starkville.
Following the three games with Mississippi State in Oxford, the teams play again on Tuesday in Pearl. The Rebels then play at No. 4 Arkansas starting Friday, April 29.